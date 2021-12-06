CPD: The contribution of occupational health to ‘good’ work

The World Health Organization (2012) recognises that exposure to workplace health hazards is a major influence on the social determinants of health across the WHO European region and accounts for more than 300,000 worker fatalities annually.With work increasingly recognised as a valuable health outcome in its own right, an effective occupational health service can add value to an organisation and contribute to employers’ strategies to provide and promote ‘good’ work, writes Professor Anne Harriss. Occupational health (OH) delivery is multi-faceted, frequently involving a multi-professional team that may include physicians, ergonomists, occupational hygienists, physical therapists and psychologists. Within many organisations, occupational health nurses (OHNs) are the linchpin of this provision, ensuring that the health of employees is not adversely affected by their work, nor their work tasks adversely affected by their health status. OH interventions commence at recruitment, continuing throughout the person’s employment until the time they leave the organisation. To be effective, those delivering OH services must have a broad understanding of the factors impacting on the health and wellbeing of the workforces with whom they work. This article aims to give an overview of the interplay of some of the factors impacting on the physical and mental health of workers and how OH strategies can contribute to work being what Taylor (2017) considers to be “good work”. Taylor’s concept of good work is referred to later.
