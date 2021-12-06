Clinical governanceOH service deliveryReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotion

CPD: The contribution of occupational health to ‘good’ work

by Anne Harriss
by Anne Harriss Shutterstock
With work increasingly recognised as a valuable health outcome in its own right, an effective occupational health service can add value to an organisation and contribute to employers’ strategies to provide and promote ‘good’ work, writes Professor Anne Harriss. Occupational health (OH) delivery is multi-faceted, frequently involving a multi-professional team that may include physicians, ergonomists, occupational hygienists, physical therapists and psychologists. Within many organisations, occupational health nurses (OHNs) are the linchpin of this provision, ensuring that the health of employees is not adversely affected by their work, nor their work tasks adversely affected by their health status. OH interventions commence at recruitment, continuing throughout the person’s employment until the time they leave the organisation. To be effective, those delivering OH services must have a broad understanding of the factors impacting on the health and wellbeing of the workforces with whom they work. This article aims to give an overview of the interplay of some of the factors impacting on the physical and mental health of workers and how OH strategies can contribute to work being what Taylor (2017) considers to be “good work”. Taylor’s concept of good work is referred to later. The World Health Organization (2012) recognises that exposure to workplace health hazards is a major influence on the social determinants of health across the WHO European region and accounts for more than 300,000 worker fatalities annually. It would be a utopian assumption that all employees have 100% health and fitness for 100% of the duration of t
Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

