Rethinking occupational health for 2022

Before 2019, many employers were comfortably complacent that their workforce would be generally present and productive enough to keep their business going. Absence management was a perennial challenge. Yet there was an equilibrium of sorts, as managers and their HR partners juggled normal sickness and injury absence, referring staff for occupational health support according to their capabilities. Most employers strove to support staff as best possible, meeting their duty of care for their health, safety, and wellbeing. Then the pandemic changed the world.
Matthew Bergmann-Smith is CEO of Empactis