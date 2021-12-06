CPD activities: Understanding the contribution of OH to ‘good’ work

OH service deliveryReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotionOccupational Health

These CPD activities, created by Professor Anne Harriss, are designed to be read and used in conjunction with her article, ‘The contribution of occupational health to “good” work’. They aim to provide an additional overview of what encompasses ‘good’ work and how occupational health can contribute to the good work agenda within the organisations where they practice.

Activity 1

Read the Taylor ‘Good Work’ review of modern working practices, available here. Identify the factors identified within this report that shape the concept of good work.

Activity 2

Plan two ten-minute presentations for delivery to a group of human resource practitioners. The first on the Taylor review (as above) the second the Waddell and Burton publication 'Is work good for your health and wellbeing?'.

Further CPD activities

List, then prioritise the material you would include in your presentation regarding the role of an occupational health service in supporting employees with significant health challenges.

Activity 3

Reflect on what you have observed in your own organisation regarding how good work is facilitated. Evaluate your organisation’s approach to promoting good work. What do they do well, are there any elements on which they could improve?

Activity 4

Assume you work for an organisation that has just recruited a registered nurse and an occupational health technician; both are making a career move
Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

