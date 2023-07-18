How to address taboos about discussing alcohol dependency

Finding the courage to open up about alcohol dependency can be difficult, especially when an employee might fear repercussions for their job. Bertrand Stern-Gillet explains how employers can broach the topic sensitively, to give the employee the support they need.

Earlier this month saw Alcohol Awareness Week, a time many people are encouraged to open up about their addictions, and a good opportunity for employers to consider how they approach this sensitive subject..

The theme of this year’s Alcohol Awareness Week was ‘Alcohol and Cost’ – a pertinent issue considering the rising cost of living we are all experiencing.

The hidden costs of alcohol dependency can be huge. Aside from the obvious financial concerns, alcohol dependency can also cause strained relationships, a tumultuous work-life balance, and long-term mental health issues for everyone involved.

With such large issues to confront, why are we putting off having these discussions?

Or, perhaps the better question is: how can we help to create a more supportive and nurturing environment for people to come forward and find the help they need?

Recognise the signs

Employers, managers and occupational health professionals should be able to recognise the signs of alcohol dependency.

Is an employee drinking to cope with stress or depression? Do they neglect work or family responsibilities due to alcohol? Do they lie about the amount of alcohol they consume? Do they often black out or have no memory of how they acted while intoxicated? Are they coming to work the next day dishevelled or smelling of alcohol, or disappearing to the pub on their lunch break?

Reach out

Confrontation doesn’t have to be aggressive, accusatory or judgmental. Be the calm but brave voice in the room and express your concerns about their drinking. Stick to gentle and supportive words to avoid making them feel attacked or shamed.

Aim to reassure the individual and encourage an open discussion without ultimatums or threats. Consider doing this with a supportive group of people who know how sensitive the matter is.

‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ is a cop out

Nobody wants to address difficult subjects. The worry of interfering in someone else’s personal affairs, the ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ mindset, or even the concern that you might be wrong about your suspicions can often lead to people turning a blind eye rather than offering a helping hand.

Of course, it can be difficult to take the first step and address these issues, and awkward for all involved. But whether it’s a heart-to-heart with a friend, a family member, or a work colleague, employers should encourage staff to step up, show support, and reach out to someone in need.

Assistance shouldn’t begin and end with family or friends. Organisations have a duty to let their people know that there’s support and guidance in place for them. Shame and fear of judgement can make it difficult for someone with an alcohol dependency to speak up and ask for help.

The solution? Speak first and make it clear that you want to help. Don’t let the ‘stiff-upper-lip’ approach stifle someone who wants to ask for help. Instead, be a clear and supportive path for them to take the first step towards recovery.