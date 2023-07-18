The value of building, not buying talent

The goalposts have moved in recruitment with a younger generation of workers ready to challenge old orthodoxies. Businesses that are agile enough to embrace these changes will thrive, argues Shelley Frosdick

Critical to the long-term success of any business or industry is ensuring the creation of a robust pipeline of diverse talent. Without this, business leaders can find any long-term growth goals quickly smothered by talent shortages. With many businesses facing rising costs and talent shortages, business leaders must recognise the value of “building” rather than “buying” talent.

More specifically, businesses should focus investment towards creating effective development programmes and practices that provide talent looking to enter a particular sector with an accessible and attractive route.

Many entry-level workers are eager to learn and gain industry experience, and at PHA, we have seen first-hand the enthusiasm and energy that entry-level employees can inject into teams. Yet, many businesses still fail to attract and retain employees that are at the start of their careers due in part to a lack of understanding of the changing needs of this emerging demographic of workers.

How workforce priorities have shifted

In the aftermath of the pandemic, we have seen a significant change in the priorities of employees across all age demographics – with increased expectations of workplaces to appropriately prioritise health and wellbeing. For the under-26 demographic, in particular, the disruption and forced isolation of the pandemic have worsened a growing mental health crisis.

As such, it is unsurprising that we have seen this age group placing far greater importance on workplace culture and work-life balance. For businesses keen to attract this talent, this often means offering flexible working arrangements, such as remote work options or flexible hours, as well as support for mental and physical well-being and an awareness of what matters.

This group are increasingly looking to work in a business whose values align with their own. We have seen a growing interest from the entry-level talent we recruit to be able to work with clients that operate in areas they are passionate about, for example, the environment, sustainability, or social justice. Questions about client portfolios have always been high on the agenda when we have recruited, but the depth of these questions has grown significantly in recent years.

Alongside the desire to feel a connection to clients, employees also want to feel a connection to the business itself. It’s more important than ever to have a culture that provides opportunities for the business and its employees to give back to the communities in which we live and work. We have always supported various charitable initiatives, but in the last four years, we have created a more robust Charity of the Year programme, driven by our employees, which commits to a year of support which can include everything from fundraising to volunteering and pro bono support too.

The under-26 demographic are looking for more than just a paycheque – they want to feel the work they do is purpose-led and has a positive impact”

I highly recommend any business, whatever the size, to talk to their employees about the causes that matter most to them and agree to a plan to support them as a team. Not only will this help with the connection between employer and employee, but it also creates a real sense of collaboration within a business to work towards a goal and to support a cause that everyone is passionate about.

All employees, but in particular the under-26 demographic, are looking for more than just a pay cheque – they want to feel the work they do is purpose-led and has a positive impact on the world around them and that they work for a business that celebrates and supports their lives outside of work as much as inside.

Clear career progression

Clarity around career progression and creating clear pathways to promotion is also critical in attracting and retaining talent, especially those who are just entering the workforce and are highly ambitious and driven.

Social media allows gives this group more awareness than ever of how their friends and colleagues are progressing. The desire to progress quickly is particularly strong among those under 30. So, a clear pathway for how they can progress within the company and what their employer is doing to support them in meeting their wider career goals is vital.

For business leaders, this might involve the business offering mentorship programs, leadership training, and investing in opportunities for professional development.

Employers who invest in their employees’ career development will ultimately create a far greater sense of loyalty and commitment”

Clarity around job descriptions and how to move to the next level through regular appraisals are also excellent ways to keep employees motivated and clear on what is expected to move to that next level. We recently revised all our job descriptions using the same five core competencies for each level to ensure consistency and clarity on what’s important to us as a business and how the expectation change as employees move through the levels.

Employers who invest in their employees’ career development will ultimately create a far greater sense of loyalty and commitment, which will benefit the business in the long run with higher levels of retention.

Learning and development

Naturally, the spread of flexible and remote working poses significant challenges to delivering conventional learning and development opportunities. Now more than ever, it is crucial to invest in designing effective and engaging L&D programmes for employees that can be delivered both in person and online.

Of course, certain elements of training will always be more beneficial in person, and it will be important to strike the right balance. Communication to staff as to why a particular training session needs to be in person will help to ensure employee flexibility is not undermined.

It’s also important to recognise that the way in which people want to learn has changed, particularly when it comes to remote training. Attention spans are shorter in virtual environments, so any virtual training must be engaging and interactive and, in our experience, no longer than 60 minutes, ideally 45.

At PHA our academy team manages our employee training programme and strives to source external trainers who are able to offer virtual training that can include gamification, interactive activities, and creating regular opportunities for discussion and collaboration to ensure that engagement levels are high.

What more can we do

Recognising the need for a bespoke approach to attracting the next generation of talent is so important, and I encourage any business to really think about their talent pipeline and the significant value that investing in entry-level talent can bring.

This year, we launched our new internship programme PHA Accelerate to provide lasting skills and development opportunities for the next generation of industry talent, particularly those from underrepresented groups and those with no prior experience. We offer interns an in-depth immersion into the industry, teaching skills, helping to build networks, and giving multiple opportunities for on-the-ground experience.

Ultimately, industry leaders have a responsibility to provide support and opportunity for the next generation but should also see the significant benefits investing in this area will bring to a business.

