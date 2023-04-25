SleepWellbeing and health promotionOccupational Health

Driver fatigue in spotlight, as online resource library launched

by Nic Paton
Photograph: Shutterstock

An online library of resources to help businesses better support the health and wellbeing of drivers, including driver fatigue, is being developed by National Highways.

The resources are part of National Highways’ ‘Driving for Better Business’ programme and the intention is to provide ongoing monthly updates and advice.

The first set of materials developed is looking at driver fatigue, including highlighting that driver fatigue may be a contributory factor in up to 20% of road incidents, and up to one quarter of fatal and serious incidents.

Driving for Better Business is advising businesses, especially fleet managers, to educate drivers about fatigue, encourage good sleep patterns and create a culture in which genuine fatigue is a legitimate reason for not driving, and ensure that shift pattern and organisational pressures do not create undue fatigue in drivers.

Driving and health

Warning on risks of driver dehydration

Few businesses monitoring the mental health of drivers

There are videos and QR code stickers, a van driver toolkit on fatigue, toolbox talks, posters and a podcast.

The website also highlights that fatigue is a huge risk for fleets, drivers and for the general public, with commercial vehicle drivers especially vulnerable to fatigue because of their demanding workloads and high mileage.

“Fatigue can mean tiredness, loss or concentration, or sleepiness. It affects your coordination, your reaction times and your ability to process what’s happening around you. It causes poor lane discipline, poor speed control, irrational responses and a host of other risky behaviours,” it argues.

The intention is these current resources on fatigue will be followed by topics including driver distractions, fitness to drive and medical conditions, diet and hydration, drink and drug driving, mental health and driver wellbeing.

The QR code stickers are intended to make the topics accessible for drivers, as they can be mounted inside their vehicle.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

