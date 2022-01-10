University to pay £108,000 in compensation for failing to reinstate lecturer

Unfair dismissal cases
Christian nurse dismissed for wearing cross necklace wins discrimination claim
Distillery worker wins wrongful dismissal claim after wee ‘dram’a
Teacher unfairly dismissed after ‘locking’ pupil in ‘haunted’ cupboard
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A former University of Huddersfield lecturer who was dismissed for not having a PhD has been awarded £108,000 in compensation after the university refused to reinstate him. The Leeds employment tribunal ordered the university to pay the maximum level of compensation to Jonathan Duxbury, who was unable to complete the required PhD because of concerns for his mental health. Duxbury was a senior lecturer in the Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics. He was not required to hold a PhD when he took up the post in 2005, but a change of policy in 2013 meant that the university now required him to complete one in order to continue teaching at this level. When he enrolled on the PhD programme, he raised concerns about workload as he would have to complete it on top of his usual work commitments. He said it could have a negative impact on his mental health as he had previously suffered from stress. After several disciplinary meetings and postponements to his PhD study due to his health, Duxbury was dismissed from the university in 2020.
