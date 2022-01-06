NHSLatest NewsHealth and safetyConstructive dismissalReligious discrimination

Christian nurse dismissed for wearing cross necklace wins discrimination claim

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
Shutterstock
A religious necklace similar to the one worn by claimant Mary Onuoha
Shutterstock

A Christian nurse who was forced to resign after refusing to remove her cross necklace was harassed and directly discriminated against by an NHS trust. The London South employment tribunal ruled that Croydon Health Services NHS Trust created a “humiliating, hostile and threatening environment” for Mary Onuoha, which led to her resignation and constructive unfair dismissal claim. It also found that she had been victimised by managers after raising a grievance about the discrimination she experienced. Onuoha, who primarily performed her nursing role in surgical theatre at Croydon University Hospital, wore a necklace with a small cross pendant both in and out of work as a symbol of her religious devotion. For the first 13 or 14 years working at the trust, she wore the necklace without any problem or challenge. She was first asked to remove it in 2014 and she refused for religious reasons. She made reference to other members of staff who wore religious items including hijabs, turbans and kalava bracelets to work and said she thought she was being treated differently to others.

Religious dress

Dress codes and religious discrimination: what is reasonable?

European court allows employers to ban religious clothing

What does the Eweida ruling really mean for employers?
She was again asked to remove it in 2016. Onuoha was offered several compromises, including pinning the cross inside her top or wearing small stud earrings that bore the cross symbol; however she felt that the earrings would have been barely visible as symbols of her religion. In 2017, the trust was criticised by the Care Quality Commission for failing to enforce dress codes, which encouraged it tighten up its approach in 2018. Onuoha was again instructed to remove the necklace in August 2018. Compromises were offered once more, but the claimant refused
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

