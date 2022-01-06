Christian nurse dismissed for wearing cross necklace wins discrimination claim

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A Christian nurse who was forced to resign after refusing to remove her cross necklace was harassed and directly discriminated against by an NHS trust. The London South employment tribunal ruled that Croydon Health Services NHS Trust created a “humiliating, hostile and threatening environment” for Mary Onuoha, which led to her resignation and constructive unfair dismissal claim. It also found that she had been victimised by managers after raising a grievance about the discrimination she experienced. Onuoha, who primarily performed her nursing role in surgical theatre at Croydon University Hospital, wore a necklace with a small cross pendant both in and out of work as a symbol of her religious devotion. For the first 13 or 14 years working at the trust, she wore the necklace without any problem or challenge. She was first asked to remove it in 2014 and she refused for religious reasons. She made reference to other members of staff who wore religious items including hijabs, turbans and kalava bracelets to work and said she thought she was being treated differently to others.
