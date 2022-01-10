Bus depot’s first female driver dismissed for being ‘too short’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Tracey Scholes, 57, started driving buses from Manchester’s Queens Road depot in 1987 where she was the first and for some time only woman driver. After 34 years in the job, Scholes, who is 5ft tall, has been dismissed because she is unable to reach the pedals on new buses when she views the nearside wing mirror. A pillar which forms part of the “assault screen” means she has to lean back to view the mirror. After raising concerns with bus operator Go North West, part of Go-Ahead Group, she was initially suspended and then dismissed with 12 weeks’ notice. The Unite union helped get the company to offer her different routes with buses that she can drive safely, but she received fewer hours than her previous contract.Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, called for Scholes to be reinstated on full pay and full hours. “She has given 34 years of unblemished service. It seems inconceivable that due to the blind intransigence of its local management in Manchester, Go-Ahead is now ready to watch unlimited damage to its international reputation as a result of the tawdry treatment of Tracey.” The petition calls upon Christian Schreyer, Go-Ahead Group’s chief executive, to reinstate Scholes with no loss of pay or hours and show that Go-Ahead Group values loyal key workers. Go-Ahead said: “With the support of Unite, new wing mirrors are being introduced to many UK buses for safety reasons, to avoid long-arm mirrors being snapped off through contact with tree branches and street furniture. “Driving seats and mirrors on all our vehicles are adjustable to suit each individual’s statu