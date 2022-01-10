Bus depot’s first female driver dismissed for being ‘too short’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than 25,000 people have signed a petition to save the job of a Manchester bus depot’s first female driver, after the phasing in of new buses meant that she was too short to do her job. Tracey Scholes, 57, started driving buses from Manchester’s Queens Road depot in 1987 where she was the first and for some time only woman driver. After 34 years in the job, Scholes, who is 5ft tall, has been dismissed because she is unable to reach the pedals on new buses when she views the nearside wing mirror. A pillar which forms part of the “assault screen” means she has to lean back to view the mirror. After raising concerns with bus operator Go North West, part of Go-Ahead Group, she was initially suspended and then dismissed with 12 weeks’ notice. The Unite union helped get the company to offer her different routes with buses that she can drive safely, but she received fewer hours than her previous contract.
