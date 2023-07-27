Long-term sickness: sharp rise in people with multiple conditions

Among the more than 2.5 million people who are economically inactive in the UK because of long-term sickness, the number with five or more health conditions has increased since 2019.

Data released this week by the Office for National Statistics show that for those economically inactive because of long-term sickness, nearly two-fifths (38%) reported having five or more health conditions (up from 34% in 2019), suggesting that many have interlinked and complex health issues.

The TUC stated that government failings to support the NHS were partly responsible, while one medical insurance specialist said the figures could reflect the rise of hybrid work, and the problems organisations faced monitoring the health of remote employees.

There was an increase of over 400,000 people unable to work because of long-term conditions since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the figures found.

More than 1.35 million (53%) of those inactive because of long-term sickness reported that they had depression and anxiety in the first quarter of 2023, with most – more than one million – reporting it as a secondary health condition rather than their main one.

For those inactive because of long-term sickness and who had a main health condition that is musculoskeletal in nature, more 70% reported that they had more than one type of musculoskeletal condition.

There were clear patterns when looking at combinations of health conditions among people not working or looking for work due to long-term sickness, the ONS found.

Some 58% of those with back or neck problems as their main health condition also reported having issues with their legs or feet, while 56% of people with mental illness as their main health condition also said they suffered from depression, bad nerves or anxiety.

ONS analyst Daniel Morgan said it was “for others to decide what the policy response should be, but our new figures shine a light on an important issue holding people back from returning to work.”

Responding to the ONS analysis TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said it was “time for action on what is forcing people out of the labour market”, pinpointing the health service.

“The government must fix the crisis in our NHS that leaves millions waiting months or even years for treatment. They must support people with long Covid and make sure every disabled worker gets the reasonable adjustments they need.

He added that management at organisations needed to introduce policies to “reduce the causes of stress and support workers struggling to cope.”

This meant “tackling issues like excessive workloads and workplace bullying. Toxic workplaces are bad for staff and for productivity.”

Hybrid working side effects

Ian Ranger, head of claims and medical underwriting at Canada Life Group Insurance, said the figures could reflect the “side effects of hybrid working”. He said: “Although hybrid working has obvious benefits, we may now be seeing some of the more negative side effects. Since the pandemic, we’re moving and interacting less, and this, coupled with a cost-of-living crisis, means that maintaining our wellbeing (physical, mental, and financial) is a real challenge.”

He highlighted that for many employers, remote working means “it can be harder to detect signs of illness which leads to a risk of employees being signed off work for longer periods”.

Ranger suggested that early intervention services (with access to in-house registered nurses) could provide a successful way of assisting both employer and employee.

“Ultimately though, it must be a shared responsibility of the employer, insurer and the individual. We should not assume that remote working is without negatives and collectively as individuals, should we fall ill, try to seek help as early as possible.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs