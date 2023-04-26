Days lost to sickness at highest rate since 2004

The percentage of working hours lost to sickness absence rose to 2.6% in 2022, the highest it has been since 2004.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, this was an increase of 0.4 percentage points compared with 2021, when it was 2.2%.

While this was a record high in terms of the proportion of days lost to illness, the number of days lost per worker was not, at 5.7 days. This is because the total number of workers has risen.

The most common reason for sickness absence was minor illnesses, which accounted for 29.3% of incidences, according to the ONS. These include colds, coughs, nausea and diarrhoea.

All age groups experienced increases in their sickness absence rate compared with last year. Those groups with the highest rates of sickness absence were women, older workers, those with long-term conditions, people working part-time, and people working in care, leisure and other service occupations.

In 2021, the ONS reported a rise in sickness absence levels to above pre-pandemic levels, largely due to the government reducing or removing a number of Covid-related schemes such as furlough and social distancing, and people returning to offices.

The sharp increase in days lost to sickness in 2022 to 185.6 million is a rise of 35.8 million days compared with the year before.

Respiratory conditions overtook mental health conditions to become the fourth most common reason for sickness absence last year, after minor illnesses, ‘other’ ailments and musculoskeletal problems.

At 4.9%, the sickness absence rate for those with long-term health conditions is the highest it has been since 2008, the ONS said. Those with long-term conditions took over 100 million days off sick in 2022.

Public sector workers took more sickness days, at 3.6%, compared to 2.3% for private sector workers.

Earlier this week, two former cabinet ministers suggested that changes planned for the statutory sick pay (SSP) regime should be brought forward. This would help some who currently don’t qualify for sick pay to be eligible from day one of their illness, and those in lower pay bands.

The TUC said the ONS statistics “hid” the sickness of workers who could not afford time off because they are excluded from sick pay entitlement.

General secretary Paul Nowak said: “These figures should not be misread as showing the sickness rate for working people. They miss out on many workers with little choice but to work while ill.

“This includes low-paid workers excluded from sick pay entitlement and those who can’t get by on just £110 a week – the miserly rate for statutory sick pay.

“Ministers must fix our broken sick pay system. Every worker should qualify from day one of sickness, paid at a decent living wage.”

Ben Keighley, founder of social media recruitment specialist Socially Recruited, said the figures showed Britain to be the “sick man of Europe”.

“These figures show clearly the uphill battle Jeremy Hunt is facing as he tries to tackle the UK’s productivity crisis. The highest absence rate in two decades and a record number of days lost to illness or injury are hugely problematic for the Chancellor.

“For many Brits, time in the workplace has a significant bearing on their mental wellbeing so it’s important that provision exists to support existing staff and attract the new workers desperately needed to drive the economy forward. Companies should also ensure they are offering flexible and remote working models when recruiting to give a better work-life balance.”

