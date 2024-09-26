RSPCA to discuss inclusivity at Employee Benefits Live 2024

Patrick Ismond, head of diversity and inclusion at the RSPCA, will present a session on inclusivity on the second day of Employee Benefits Live 2024.

The session, titled Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at the RSPCA: A journey towards inclusivity, will take place on Wednesday 9 October at 1:00pm.

It will explore how the RSPCA embedded diversity, equity, and inclusion into its culture and operations, and how understanding human behaviours and their impact on adopting an open and inclusive culture enables employees to openly embrace their self-identities.

The session will also look at creating a supportive and inclusive culture that enables employees to openly discuss mental health and feel empowered to seek help. Ismond will also discuss best practices for addressing the unique mental health needs of diverse employees, from flexible policies to targeted support programmes.

“I will discuss why it’s vital to maintain leadership commitment to embed an inclusive culture, how to measure the impact of DEI leaders and articulate the benefits, so that culture change is real and sustained, all of which are key to RSPCA’s inclusion journey,” he said.

He added that attendees will gain insights about how to manage EDI fatigue and resistance to change, as well as ensure accountability for and commitment to EDI strategy at all levels.

“I also hope that attendees will gain insights about actionable goals once their EDI roadmaps have been established, as well as steps to engage employee commitment to EDI within their organisation,” Ismond said.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Employee Benefits Live 2024, Europe’s largest dedicated reward and benefits event for the HR and reward industry, will take place on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 October 2024 at ExCeL London.

View the full conference programme or register for the show…