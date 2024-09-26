Carers

Care workers lost £3.7k in pay last year

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / dee karen
Shutterstock / dee karen

Hundreds of thousands of care workers were short-changed by up to £3,698 in pay last year, new data has revealed.

A GMB union analysis showed that at least 300,000 carers were out of pocket as their wage rates dropped below inflation.

According to ONS statistics, the average carer’s annual salary was £12,879 in April 2010, although half of these workers received less than this amount.

In real-terms, this was a pay cut of £3,698 last year, since 2010’s salary was worth £21,549 in April 2023, but only increased to £17,851.

Care workers

Labour would investigate exploitation of migrant care workers

HC-One care workers win day-one sick pay

Appeals tribunal allows care workers to pursue vaccine cases

GMB believes this loss in earnings has impacted more than 300,000 employees recognised in the ONS’s Labour Force Survey.

Natalie Grayson, GMB national officer, said: “It’s hard to think of a more vital role in society than care work. These dedicated professionals look after our loved ones when they are at their most vulnerable – freeing us to make our own contributions to society and the economy. And as the UK population ages, their work is only going to get more important.

“Yet despite their crucial role – and the increasingly clinical nature of what they do – care workers suffer some of the worst pay, terms and conditions in the country. It’s a scandal that their pay has been cut in real terms since the Tories got in – a lost decade for those on the lowest pay.”

She added that although Labour’s manifesto pledge for a Fair Pay Agreement in care is a “huge step in the right direction”, GMB’s analysis indicates that the government urgently needs to take action to make it happen.

The latest findings follow GMB’s survey last year which highlighted that the vast majority (90%) of carers can’t afford to take sick leave. The union is campaigning for care workers to earn at least £15 an hour.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Deloitte equalises paid parental leave

Family-friendly strategies for the Gen Z workforce (webinar)

Women in the North are worst paid in...

Eight in 10 carers would support paid leave...

Steep visa fall to trigger ‘skills catastrophe’ for...

BA’s associative discrimination appeal dismissed by EAT

Caring responsibilities ‘key driver’ of gender pensions gap

Charity urges government to make caring protected characteristic

BA takes on government over associative discrimination in...

Care sector needs half a million extra workers...