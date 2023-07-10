Employee health benefits: public supportive of tax breaks

More than half (54%) of people feel the government should provide tax incentives to employers who offer employees health benefits, such as health insurance and income protection.

The online poll of 2,005 people conducted for the Association of British Insurers (ABI) appears to suggest there could be broad support for the government’s idea for a subsidy model to encourage employers to invest more in occupational and workplace health.

In the Budget in March, chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government would bring forward two new consultations on how to improve the availability and take-up of occupational health services, and double the funding for its proposed small business subsidy pilot, which was originally announced back in 2021.

The ABI report also found that having access to health insurance and income protection through their employer is becoming an increasingly important factor in people deciding whether or not to take a job.

More than half (57%) said access to health insurance would be an important factor when choosing a job, and 49% said the same about income protection. More than two-thirds (69%) said they would also consider taking out health insurance if their employer offered it to them.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) who accessed vocational rehabilitation services through their insurer also said they did not need to take sick leave as a result, and one out of four (21%) said they were supported to return to work.

The association is therefore calling on more employers to offer ‘day one statements’ to new employees that tell them about the benefits available on their first day.

This message should then be renewed annually to ensure employees are making the best use of the support their employer offers and recognising its value.

Rebecca Deegan, head of protection and health at the ABI, said: “The role insurers play to help achieve a healthy, thriving workforce can’t be underestimated. The sector’s investment in prevention and early diagnosis encourages people to take control of their health and live healthier lives.

“As the number of people out of work due to ill health rises, it’s also in employers’ best interest to inform their employees about the health and wellbeing support available to them, both on day one of a new job and annually. This is vital to encourage staff to make best use of the services on offer to support them to stay in good health,” she added.