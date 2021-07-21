Government to test subsidy model to boost investment in OH

long-awaited response to its 2019 consultation Health is everyone’s business, which was published yesterday. Other key announcements within the document include:The government is to test how offering a subsidy might encourage more employers to invest occupational health provision, but has pulled back from reforming sick pay or putting in place a ‘right to request’ workplace modifications. The moves have been announced within the government’s
- New non-statutory guidance to be developed to support disabled people and people with long-term health conditions to remain in work, with the Health and Safety Executive also being tasked to explore the introduction of statutory guidance at a later date.
- Better information and advice on workplace health support for employers, with the government looking at “refining” the information available.
- The government “to explore the potential merits” of a new Centre for Work and Health Research to strengthen the evidence base around OH intervention.
- The government committing to “considering methods” to promote the expansion of clinical roles, improving OH multidisciplinary workforce models, developing new training approaches and “establishing an OH leadership function”.
- The government also working to explore extending fit note certification to a wider group of healthcare professionals, introducing digital certifying of fit notes and “looking towards further opportunities” to make the fit note interactive.