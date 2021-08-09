Employee with dermatitis wins £50,000 compensation claim

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A woman has won £50,000 in damages after her hands bled and blistered due to excessive handwashing. Susan Robinson worked at Speedibake in Wakefield, west Yorkshire, which makes muffins, cupcakes, and mince pies for supermarket chains. [pullquote]This is yet another example of how employers who cut corners can really endanger the health and well-being of their employees” – Clare Timmons, law firm Thompsons[/pullquote] Within six months of starting her job, she noticed her hands had become red and itchy, and over time her symptoms got worse to the extent she was blistering and bleeding.
