Virgin Media O2 launches recruitment drive

Virgin Media O2 has announced plans to recruit 400 staff, comprising field engineers and retail roles, across the UK by the end of the year. The announcement comes after the newly merged telecoms giant outlined plans to invest £10bn in the UK over the next five years. Virgin Media O2 also published research, carried out by YouthSight, which found that a career in tech and telecommunications is one of the top pathways (22%) for generation Z (those born since around 1995), but that a gender divide persists, with men (35%) far more likely than women (8%) to pursue a tech career.