Virgin Media O2 launches recruitment drive

The announcement comes after the newly merged telecoms giant outlined plans to invest £10bn in the UK over the next five years. Virgin Media O2 also published research, carried out by YouthSight, which found that a career in tech and telecommunications is one of the top pathways (22%) for generation Z (those born since around 1995), but that a gender divide persists, with men (35%) far more likely than women (8%) to pursue a tech career.There are more than 300 field engineer positions on offer, with successful applicants given comprehensive on-the-job training, ongoing business support and a company vehicle. Of these positions, 100 are apprenticeship roles reinforcing Virgin Media O2’s commitment to vocational and academic learning while earning a salary. Apprentices will earn a Telecoms Operative Level 2 qualification on completion. Nicola Moore, director of people partnering, talent and careers at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re delighted to offer hundreds of roles across the UK to give people the chance to start a new career in an exciting, fast-paced industry at the cutting edge of technology. “Young people have a huge amount to offer the workplace. Our research shows that as true digital natives, gen Z are drawn to careers in tech and engineering – but there is still a stark gender divide to overcome. We’ll continue to nurture and invest in talent as they enter the job market – and it’s so important that women know that this is absolutely a career path for them. We’ll provide the training and support all successful applicants need to succeed.” Virgin Media O2’s research also found that the gen Z wor