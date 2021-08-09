RetailTech sectorJob creation and lossesApprenticeshipsLatest News

Virgin Media O2 launches recruitment drive

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today Virgin Media O2's offices in Slough. Photo: Maureen McLean / Alamy
Virgin Media O2's offices in Slough. Photo: Maureen McLean / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Virgin Media O2 has announced plans to recruit 400 staff, comprising field engineers and retail roles, across the UK by the end of the year. The announcement comes after the newly merged telecoms giant outlined plans to invest £10bn in the UK over the next five years. Virgin Media O2 also published research, carried out by YouthSight, which found that a career in tech and telecommunications is one of the top pathways (22%) for generation Z (those born since around 1995), but that a gender divide persists, with men (35%) far more likely than women (8%) to pursue a tech career. There are more than 300 field engineer positions on offer, with successful applicants given comprehensive on-the-job training, ongoing business support and a company vehicle. Of these positions, 100 are apprenticeship roles reinforcing Virgin Media O2’s commitment to vocational and academic learning while earning a salary. Apprentices will earn a Telecoms Operative Level 2 qualification on completion. Nicola Moore, director of people partnering, talent and careers at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re delighted to offer hundreds of roles across the UK to give people the chance to start a new career in an exciting, fast-paced industry at the cutting edge of technology. “Young people have a huge amount to offer the workplace. Our research shows that as true digital natives, gen Z are drawn to careers in tech and engineering – but there is still a stark gender divide to overcome. We’ll continue to nurture and invest in talent as they enter the job market – and it’s so important that women know that this is absolutely a career path for them. We’ll provide the training and support all successful applicants need to succeed.” Virgin Media O2’s research also found that the gen Z wor
Personnel Today

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Females overtake males at A-level maths, as Stem...

Salaries heat up as candidate shortages worsen

Young people feel they lack skills to secure...

Skills shortages a worry as vacancies return to...

Rolls-Royce appoints first female chair

Employees’ group rejects Apple’s return to office plan

UK recovery under threat from lack of candidates

Google’s diversity lead removed over antisemitic views

Women earn far less than men in creative...

Global Talent Visa criteria should be relaxed to...