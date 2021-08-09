Working from homeHybrid workingPublic sectorFlexible workingLatest News

Flexible working is ‘here to stay’ confirms minister as mixed messages emerge from Tories

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said it was up to businesses and employees to come up with hybrid working arrangements.
Alamy
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said it was up to businesses and employees to come up with hybrid working arrangements.
Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

On the day that it was reported that one – unnamed – minister said civil servants should be paid less if they continued to work at home, another has said flexible working is here to stay. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said flexible working was in accordance with government policy and would continue after the pandemic. The prime minister's official spokesperson also rejected the suggestion that civil servants should be paid less if they worked at home, saying: “No. We have no plans for that approach.” Kwarteng added, in an interview with Radio 4's Today programme: “It's up to employer and employees to come to their own arrangements depending on the needs of the company, the needs of the business. We don't need a government diktat telling people exactly how many hours to work in the office and how many at home.” The remarks contrast starkly with those of another minister who, according to the Mail, said:  “If people aren’t going into work, they don’t deserve the terms and conditions they get if they are going into work.” Kwarteng said: “I’ll be encouraging civil servants [at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy] to come in but there’ll be a degree of flexibility and that’s what we’re working to achieve.”
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Lawyers warn of rise in indirect discrimination claims...

Cabinet minister suggests pay cut for civil service...

Sharp divisions emerge between leaders and workers over...

Amazon delays office staff’s return to the workplace

How can we prevent employee fatigue levels increasing?

Large rise in lawyers who want to work...

We need to talk about your talent strategy

A new leaf: fix the office with some...

‘No jab, no return’- the legal landscape

Can office staff be prioritised for pay rises...