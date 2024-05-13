People with obesity take more sick days – research

People with obesity are more likely to take more sick days off work than those of a healthy weight, according research.

Academics from the health economics and health policy research group at the Institute for Advanced Studies also found that obese people are more likely to be off work for longer.

The study looked at data from 26 countries, covering 122,598 responses, most of which was collected in 2019. The UK and France did not provide data for the survey, with Ireland, Malta and Iceland also excluded.

Participants were graded based on their body mass index (BMI), with absenteeism compared with those considered a healthy weight.

Researchers found those with a BMI of between 25 and 30 – who were classed as overweight – were 12% more likely to be off work ill.

Obese people with a BMI of 30 to 35 were 36% more likely to be absent from work while people with a BMI of 35 to 40 were 61% more likely to have sick days.

The most obese participants – or those with a BMI of more than 40 – were 147% more likely to be off work sick.

Study leader Dr Thomas Czypionka said: “The health consequences and economic consequences of obesity are massive,” Sky News reported.

“With the current trajectory of obesity and childhood obesity prevalence that many countries are on, policymakers need to take more action to fight obesity using all evidence-based measures available.”

People with a higher BMI also spent more time off work sick, researchers found. Based on the 41,469 responses from people who had stayed off ill – representing 54 million workers – people with a BMI of 30 to 35 were 38% more likely to be off for more than a week.

The odds were higher for those with a BMI of 35 to 40 and more than 40, at 52% and 121% respectively.