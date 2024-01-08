Employees with cancer unhappy with return-to-work support

Just four out of 10 UK employees (43%) who have, or have had, cancer have been satisfied with the return-to-work programme put in place by their employer, a poll has suggested.

The survey of 529 UK line managers and 108 people who have or have had cancer by vocational rehabilitation provider Working To Wellbeing found satisfaction with their phased return-to-work programme was even lower among older employees.

Just a third (32%) of those aged 55+ were satisfied, compared with almost two-thirds (63%) of those under 35. There was similar dissatisfaction with the lack of personalisation of many return-to-work programmes.

Conversely, 70% of line managers felt they would confidently be able to support colleagues with a long-term health condition such as cancer, including via a phased return-to-work programme, suggesting a possible disconnect between employers and employees.

Confidence in their ability was higher among younger line managers, with 74% of under-35s feeling confident versus 64% of line managers aged 55+.

Working To Wellbeing also found that more than half (58%) of line managers feel it is HR’s responsibility to manage a return-to-work programme for someone with cancer, with nearly a quarter (23%) “strongly” agreeing. This rose still further among men (61% versus 55% of women) and under-35s (63% versus 53% of over-55s).

Furthermore, less than one in three of the workers who have/had cancer in the workplace (30%) said they felt satisfied with the career advice they had been offered by their employer.

This fell to 25% of female employees versus 35% of men. Older workers were even more dissatisfied, with just 13% of over-55s expressing satisfaction, against 64% of under-35s.

Dr Julie Denning, chartered health psychologist and managing director at Working To Wellbeing, as well as chair of the Vocational Rehabilitation Association, said: “It’s crucial that employers understand how to prepare for both a phased, and personalised, return-to-work programme.

“Following a cancer diagnosis or treatment, an individual will often have to navigate changes in both their physical and mental health including fatigue, chronic pain, mobility issues as well as falls in confidence and mood.

“Supporting colleagues with cancer in the workplace is not ‘just the right thing to do’ it is also a legal obligation. The 2010 Equality Act considers a progressive condition, including cancer, as a disability.

“Employers have a responsibility to make reasonable adjustments as part of a return-to-work programme to accommodate their needs with a specific individual and their specific role in mind,” Dr Denning added.