Employers must confront election misinformation and growing risk levels

The ‘permacrisis’ environment characterised by rising levels of geopolitical risks and tensions, is taking a significant toll on organisational resilience and worker wellbeing.

Health and security services company International SOS’s latest report has found 74% of risk management experts believe geopolitical tensions will significantly impact their organisations in 2024 and 38% of experts believe their organisations are not equipped to respond to or mitigate the effects of social or civil unrest.

Russia’s continuing invasion of Ukraine, the US, French and UK elections, war in Gaza were among the major concerns for 2024.

Misinformation spread on social media and irresponsible mainstream media during election campaigns contributed to the sense of “permacrisis” the report found.

Almost half of the of the global alerts (47%) shared by International SOS with clients throughout 2023 were connected to political violence and unrest.

Among other insights from the Risk Outlook 2024 study were that 65% of risk professionals agreed that the world had become more dangerous throughout the past year with corresponding impacts on employee mental health and organisational resilience.

According to the report authors the global spread of political polarization had intensified with more than half (53%) of countries analysed in the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer reporting feeling more divided than ever, with distrust in government as a key driver.

This distrust extended beyond governments, as International SOS Risk Outlook data revealed that employees now trusted their employers more than public services as information sources.

Growing polarisation can impact workplace dynamics, the report stated, leading to changes in employee behaviour and increased levels of personal friction.

The relentless cycle of crises created not only operational disruptions but also a mental health risk for employees. Pre-existing demands for better mental health support had become even more pressing as employees faced increased stress, anxiety and burnout from prolonged exposure to geopolitical tensions, cost of living impacts and uncertainty.

Sally Llewllyn, global security director at International SOS, described the current geopolitical landscape as a “perfect storm of interconnected crises, with cascading effects on global security”.

Organisations faced added challenges with the upcoming wave of global elections, she said. “As more than half of the world is set to hold national elections this year, a surge of misinformation and disinformation may arise. At International SOS, we have witnessed an increased awareness of misinformation and disinformation in recent years, even in locations where we wouldn’t normally have seen previously.”

Clear and reliable communication could be a critical tool for reducing employee stress and anxiety, enabling organisations to cultivate a more resilient and engaged workforce, said Dr Rodrigo Rodriguez-Fernandez, International SOS global health adviser. “Reliable communication can be a critical tool for reducing employee stress and anxiety, enabling organisations to cultivate a more resilient and engaged workforce,” he added.

To mitigate these risks, organisations should develop programmes to safeguard their employees, including a comprehensive workplace violence prevention programme, having escalation planning in place, and implementing policies clearly stating acceptable and unacceptable behaviours within their workplace. Early intervention and clear communication could help prevent minor disagreements from escalating.

Among other advice for employers was the need for “a multi-channel and integrated communication plan tailored to employee location, role and specific needs during a geopolitical crisis. This system should include SMS, push notifications and other appropriate channels to maintain consistent contact, confirm employee safety and provide immediate assistance or evacuation as needed.”

Scenario planning, crisis response training, mental health support and feedback loops were important for organisations hoping to remain agile and adaptable during volatile times.

