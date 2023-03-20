Fit for WorkReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence managementOccupational HealthOHW+

Ending of pandemic restrictions led to sharp rise in fit notes

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton The gradual return to physical workplaces following the pandemic led to a sharp rise in fit notes, according to an analysis.
Photo: Shutterstock
The gradual return to physical workplaces following the pandemic led to a sharp rise in fit notes, according to an analysis.
Photo: Shutterstock

The number of fit notes issued by NHS medical professionals hit a record high of 10.4 million last year, increasing by 11% in the year 2021-2022 as the country slowly emerged from the pandemic.

According to an analysis of data by employment law firm GQ|Littler, this increase was likely down to four key factors.

First, we saw a return to employers seeking fit notes as UK plc emerged from the pandemic, when they had been harder to obtain.

Second, it was likely a consequence of the ongoing economic and health fallout from the pandemic, especially in terms of absence around mental ill health.

Third, it was a response to a general increase in illness, as Covid-19 restrictions were eased and people mixed more again.

Fit notes

Covid variants and end of furlough led to rise in fit notes

Decline in fit notes may show greater trust in employees

Four in 10 fit notes issued for mental health

Fourth, it was a reflection of employers getting more people back into physical workplace as, once again, Covid restrictions were ended.

Sophie Vanhegan, partner at GQ|Littler, pointed out that many companies had been more relaxed about requiring fit notes for extended absences during the pandemic, when it was difficult to see a doctor.

However, they were now becoming more rigorous about getting certification from medical professionals after the seven-day self-certification limit has expired.

Another factor perhaps driving the increase was the change in legislation from last summer that enabled nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists, and physiotherapists to certify fit notes in addition to doctors.

However, as this change came in from July and the period being studied ended was the 12 months to the end of September, this change is only likely to have had a limited impact.

“Employers are now back to following their policies of requiring fit notes for longer periods of absence,” said Vanhegan.

“The cost-of-living crisis and challenging economic climate is also having an effect on the mental health of employees, which could lead to an even further rise in the number of fit notes issued for mental health-related absences.”

“It’s essential that companies take a proactive approach to supporting employee health and mental wellbeing at work to try to minimise employee sickness absence.

“Offering workplace support and encouraging open dialogue about health issues can help to flag issues early on, before they develop into long-term absence issues,” Vanhegan added.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Why welcome investment in OH needs to be...

OH reform: Unpicking the new health and disability...

OH welcomes ‘unprecedented’ government focus on health and...

Junior doctors left ‘desperate’ by hours, workload and...

Chancellor outlines plans to increase OH take-up

Over-55s increasingly looking to take semi-retirement

Health and disability white paper expected alongside Budget...

Mental health: NICE gives go-ahead to eight digitally...

Lack of help for adults and young people...

CPD: Work and health fundamentals for early careers...