Ending of pandemic restrictions led to sharp rise in fit notes

The number of fit notes issued by NHS medical professionals hit a record high of 10.4 million last year, increasing by 11% in the year 2021-2022 as the country slowly emerged from the pandemic.

According to an analysis of data by employment law firm GQ|Littler, this increase was likely down to four key factors.

First, we saw a return to employers seeking fit notes as UK plc emerged from the pandemic, when they had been harder to obtain.

Second, it was likely a consequence of the ongoing economic and health fallout from the pandemic, especially in terms of absence around mental ill health.

Third, it was a response to a general increase in illness, as Covid-19 restrictions were eased and people mixed more again.

Fourth, it was a reflection of employers getting more people back into physical workplace as, once again, Covid restrictions were ended.

Sophie Vanhegan, partner at GQ|Littler, pointed out that many companies had been more relaxed about requiring fit notes for extended absences during the pandemic, when it was difficult to see a doctor.

However, they were now becoming more rigorous about getting certification from medical professionals after the seven-day self-certification limit has expired.

Another factor perhaps driving the increase was the change in legislation from last summer that enabled nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists, and physiotherapists to certify fit notes in addition to doctors.

However, as this change came in from July and the period being studied ended was the 12 months to the end of September, this change is only likely to have had a limited impact.

“Employers are now back to following their policies of requiring fit notes for longer periods of absence,” said Vanhegan.

“The cost-of-living crisis and challenging economic climate is also having an effect on the mental health of employees, which could lead to an even further rise in the number of fit notes issued for mental health-related absences.”

“It’s essential that companies take a proactive approach to supporting employee health and mental wellbeing at work to try to minimise employee sickness absence.

“Offering workplace support and encouraging open dialogue about health issues can help to flag issues early on, before they develop into long-term absence issues,” Vanhegan added.