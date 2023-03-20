Better employee sleep could save UK plc £34bn a year

Supporting employees to sleep better and reduce insomnia could save the UK economy as much as £34bn a year, research has suggested.

A study by RAND Europe, funded by Swiss pharma firm Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, has argued that tackling chronic insomnia disorder (CID) within the working-age population could reduce sickness absence and make a massive difference to the UK’s productivity.

The study was published to complement World Sleep Day, which took place last week (Friday 17 March).

On the back of the study, Idorsia UK has called for greater global action to tackle the burden of CID and reduce its effects on individuals, employers and society.

Those affected by chronic insomnia places would often be willing to trade as much as 14% of their annual per-capita household income simply to get a regular good night’s sleep, the study argued.

CID was associated with approximately 11 to 18 days of absence from work, 39 to 45 days of working while sick, and 44 to 54 days of overall productivity loss annually, it said

When calculated at a population level, these working days lost to CID resulted in an overall cost to UK GDP of 1.31% in lost productivity per year, or around £1 lost for every £76 of national wealth.

CID is defined as a persistent medical condition that affects a person’s ability to fall or stay asleep for at least three nights per week in a three-month period.

The result, unsurprisingly, is a negative effect on the individual’s daytime functioning. Idorsia also highlighted a recent survey of UK insomnia sufferers it had carried out, where more than 80% of respondents reported their condition affected their performance at work, along with their ability to concentrate and maintain stress levels.

Poor management of sleep disorders such as CID is also associated with an increased risk of motor vehicle accidents, falls, and costly workplace errors.

Marco Hafner, study co-author and RAND Europe research advisor, said: “Our findings point to the need for more timely diagnosis and management of insomnia to improve outcomes for patients and deliver better economic outcomes for the UK.

“This could include incorporating insomnia screening within routine clinic visits and enabling access to evidence-based, affordable, and cost-effective treatments for chronic insomnia.”

Kevin Bampton, chief executive of the British Occupational Hygiene Society, said: “Ensuring the health of our workforce is fundamental to building economic growth, and these new findings highlight what a critical impact sleep conditions like chronic insomnia disorder can have on this.

“Elevating the importance of sleep health and supporting employees to achieve the restorative sleep they need not only supports the health of workers, but has the potential to improve productivity, to the benefit of all.”