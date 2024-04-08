Be happy and avoid pain – work centred at the desk

Throughout the workday, many individuals find their arms and neck becoming stiff. This sensation may seem routine, yet it serves as an important signal from your body. These early warning signs often indicate the onset of Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI). Ignoring them increases the risk of developing chronic computer-related pain in the neck, shoulders, or arms, potentially leading to lifelong discomfort. It’s essential to prioritize ergonomics and heed your body’s cues to safeguard your well-being.

Avoid static postures

The working posture may have a significant impact on the risk of developing computer-related pain in your neck, shoulder, or arm. A Swedish study shows that most people working at a computer have experienced pain, read the full study.

We should avoid sitting still and aim to move more. Keeping our body in a natural position where joints are aligned reduces strain on our muscles and helps maintain a healthy posture.

But it’s easier said than done. Habits play a significant role; an easy way to improve is to shift between sitting and standing by the desk. Altering sitting and standing restarts body posture and helps us relax. A standing mat is an excellent complement for making standing comfortable.

Work in the Zone – keep your hands inside your shoulders

Finding a good, ergonomic position is essential. For instance, overstretching the arm to reach for the mouse beyond the keyboard is a common trap. A center position for your hands, where you keep them inside the width of your shoulders – in the Zone – is crucial to prevent RSI. It has been found that a central mouse, often after only a couple of weeks, provides a noticeable improvement.

Do you work in the Zone? Take a test!

If you want to know what your work situation is like, try our tool to determine whether you are working inside or outside the Zone – to avoid unnecessary pain. It’s an easy test you do on our website, and it gives a good idea of what you can do to improve your workspace. If you find it useful, encourage your colleagues to try it – they might thank you!

Pay attention to how you are sitting

Let your shoulders relax and keep the elbows at app. 90° angles, and keep your arms aligned to the floor. If you are changing position, try to stay within a range of app. between 70° and 135°, and try to stand up for periods.

Keep your feet steady to the ground. Adjust your chair to keep your feet steady on the ground, with the feet slightly forward from your knees. If needed, use a footrest.

Keep your eyes in level with the screen

To avoid a heavy load on the neck, ensure your eyes are levelled at the top of the screen. If you are using a laptop, consider a stand that puts the screen at the right height. Looking down on a laptop is four times heavier for your neck than if the screen is at eye level.

Take an exercise break

Here are tips on 3 exercises that counteract pain in the neck, shoulder, arm and wrist that you can easily do at your desk – or when you are working from home. The most important thing is not what you do but activating the body and the major muscle groups to increase blood circulation.

Squats

Stand up and keep your arms straight in front of you. Lean forward slightly and do 5-10 squats, as deep as possible, without losing balance. If you find it difficult, you can gently hold the desk.

An exercise you can do sitting down. Place your hands behind your neck and gently push your head back while stretching your chest forward. Bend your back and stretch. Then, round your back and bring your chin towards your chest. Keep your hands behind your neck and turn your shoulders sideways while stretching firmly. Repeat these exercises a few times.

Sit down and stretch your arms upward. Slowly move your hands backward. Repeat a few times. Then, lower your arms sideways, keeping them stretched so your elbows are in line with your ears. Push your arms back and bend your hands backward. Try to hold this position for as long as you can.

