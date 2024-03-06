A wake up call to employers: gender equity is losing ground

“The UN theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is ‘Invest in women: accelerate progress’. The crucial message to employers is ‘don’t stop now’ as our research findings show progress is actually going backwards,” says Jennifer Liston-Smith, Head of Thought Leadership at Bright Horizons.

“Our Modern Families Index looks at the challenges faced by over 3,000 randomly-selected working parents year after year, and despite previous years showing improvement, the 2024 report serves as a wake-up call for employers across the UK.”

The problem

The findings reveal working parents find their employers less sympathetic than they were a year ago and working mothers are disproportionately impacted. Overall, 72% of working parents feel confident their employer will take account of their family responsibilities and treat them fairly (down from 75% last year). This is just 69% of women against 75% of men.

This impacts work, home life, and mental health: 31% of working mothers are concerned about burnout (19% fathers) while 3/4 women bear the mental load for family life, compared to 48% of men.

The cause

There’s possibly a belief that we have already removed the barriers and addressed gender equity. However, the deepening disparities picked up in our latest report suggest we’re now moving in the wrong direction.

This shift is also happening in the context of a cost of living crisis and indeed the figures highlight this, with 53% of women and 36% men worried about the cost of living.

The solution

So what can employers do to improve support and avoid talent loss?

We’re seeing an increase in forward-thinking businesses calling on us to implement evidence-based family-friendly support systems. We examine a way forward below.

1. Identify the biggest challenges

Amongst the biggest challenges facing working parents today is access to high quality, reliable childcare, and emergency or last-minute care for dependent family members.

It’s the reason so many are now choosing to reduce their hours – or leave the workforce altogether. Our report found that 34% of the women thinking about quitting are doing so to seek better family support.

Of the working parents we surveyed, 2/3 have taken time off due to last-minute breakdowns in childcare arrangements, and almost half have resorted to using annual leave to cover this.

2. Help them overcome key barriers

Three in ten working mothers said help with childcare costs would make it easier for them to be physically present in the workplace. 80% seriously consider their childcare arrangements before accepting a new job or promotion. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of parents are concerned about availability of places if the new childcare funding in England creates more demand.

Onsite and subsidised nurseries take away stress. They’re genuine gamechangers, enabling many employees to achieve more in their careers alongside personal lives.

3. Offer inclusive solutions

Bright Horizons works with well over 400 leading UK employers who recognise family support isn’t just a ‘perk’ or ‘nice to have’ – it’s a much-needed and essential aspect of a successful business.

The point is to be inclusive: one-size does not fit all. Back-Up Care is an example of a solution that meets a wide range of needs.

Back-Up Care fills the gap when regular care arrangements fall through or a last-minute option is needed. Day-to-day, this can be at-home childcare or nursery places, as well as at-home adult and eldercare. It goes wider too covering school holiday clubs and virtual tutoring. In a world in which our four-legged friends are very much a part of the family and the return to office has created a deep need for dog walkers, it also extends to pet care.

Encouragingly, in Bright Horizons’ service user feedback, over two-thirds of working parents said having a Back-Up Care programme in place had enabled them to work on a day they would have otherwise not been able to. Over 9 in 10 (93%) employees who used Back-Up Care provision rated their employers as highly supportive of family – creating greater loyalty and less desire to seek new job opportunities.

Our internal data also show companies save 110,000+ working days per year and deliver three times return on investment. Supporting employees with the issues they face at home has a significant positive impact on both employer and employee.

4. Expand your flexibility

Having a Back-Up Care programme in place enables employees to work on a day they would not otherwise have been able to, but of course flexibility matters too.

Almost twice as many women as men who work flexibly do so to meet childcare responsibilities (51% vs 27%). However, women are less able to progress their careers while working flexibly than men are (63% vs 71%).

As we look to International Women’s Day, wouldn’t we like to see more men empowered to work around family too?

With the day-one right to request flexible working from April 2024, many employers will be shifting to a ‘flexible first’ mindset, with flexibility no longer seen as a special accommodation but as the best way to support high performance, whatever the employee’s circumstances and interests outside work.

Coupling flexibility with family support provides an all-round win-win of success at work and home.

5. Don’t stop!

Our latest findings highlight that working mothers are being blocked and tested, and are looking to vote with their feet.

It’s a time for action, not complacency – with many tools for employers to ensure their employees can operate at their best, while employers benefit from increased productivity and loyalty.

Leading employers take an integrated approach, ranging from care solutions to parenting and eldercare advice, educational support for children (including tutoring), coaching (particularly around parental leave) and pet care.

A final word

The results of this year’s report are alarming and show employers have an important role to play in driving change.

No working parent in the 21st century expects to sacrifice career to raise a family. If the equation does not add up, they will look for alternatives.

Provide solutions that support every life stage – expectant and new parents, those with older children, adult dependants, pets and more – and you will reap the benefits.

