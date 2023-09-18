Auto-enrolmentEarned wage accessFinancial wellbeingLatest NewsPay & benefits

Auto-enrolment into savings boosts financial wellbeing

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Participation in savings schemes shot up when employees were auto-enrolled rather than being given the option
Shutterstock
Participation in savings schemes shot up when employees were auto-enrolled rather than being given the option
Shutterstock

Workers are more inclined to take up workplace savings schemes if they have to opt out of them, a research project has found.

A trial run by Nest Insight, a public think tank, together with early wage access company Wagestream and credit union TransaveUK, looked at ways to encourage employees to start saving a portion of their wages.

In the trials, Co-operative Group and Bupa Care Services saw the take-up rate for savings go up from 16% to 71% when employees were required to opt out of saving, rather than being given the choice to opt in. The default deduction was £40 a month.

Rubbish collection company Suez saw participation rise from 1% to 47%. Ninety-six per cent of employees said they wanted the company to continue with the scheme or did not mind either way.

Savings auto-enrolment

Government-backed employee share schemes under consultation 

HR should prioritise wellbeing in financial crisis 

Save as you earn articles 

The aim of the research, which began in November 2022, is to see whether automatically enrolling employees into workplace savings – in the same way employers do with pensions auto-enrolment – would increase participation and encourage them to build up a pot of emergency savings.

Previous research by Nest Insight has found that inertia is a key factor in employees not having enough rainy day savings. At one employer, 98% of employees who felt the workplace savings scheme would be helpful to them had not yet signed up.

Jo Phillips, Nest Insight’s director of research and innovation, told The Times: “It’s clear from our research that opt-out payroll savings approaches have enormous potential to boost the financial resilience, mental health and productivity of millions of people.

“We have a huge opportunity here. Over the coming months, we’ll be bringing together industry and policymakers to explore how opt-out payroll savings approaches could be scaled.”

Nest Insight’s findings come as the House of Lords is due to sit today (18 September) for the third reading of a bill that will reduce the age of those being auto-enrolled from 22 to 18 and remove the lower earnings limit, opening up access to a wider portion of workers.

This is the final stage the Pensions (Extension of Automatic Enrolment) Bill must pass through before gaining Royal Assent.

Nigel Peaple, director of policy and advocacy at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, said it would be an “important step forward” for savers if the bill is passed.

“This bill will provide the legislative footing to extend auto-enrolment so a greater number of savers will have incomes sufficient to meet their retirement goals.

“However, for savers to reach an adequate income in retirement, further increases are still needed over the next decade so that auto-enrolment rises from the 8% pension contribution today to around 12% in the early 2030s – split 50/50 between employers and employees.”

 

 

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Cold homes caused 5,000 excess deaths last winter,...

Reports highlight links between cost of living and...

Financial wellbeing: Four lessons learned from mental health...

Mental health and money: government urged to join...

Women under more financial stress from cost-of-living crisis

How to avoid financial ’wellbeing washing’

CPD: Supporting workers through financial difficulties (webinar)

CPD activities: financial wellbeing issues

New mental health resource for those with money...

Half of businesses helping staff with cost of...