Deel AI: Simplifying Global Recruitment and HR Compliance

Managing HR, payroll, and compliance is a daunting task for businesses of all sizes, especially when they expand their operations globally. To help companies overcome this challenge, Deel, a leading HR, payroll, and compliance platform, has developed state-of-the-art AI-powered tools.

These advanced tools can support HR and legal teams at different stages of the hiring and compliance process, such as workforce planning, hiring, onboarding, and more. With Deel’s AI technology, companies can streamline their operations, increase efficiency, and focus on strategic tasks that can drive their success.

Access strategic workforce planning insights

As an HR manager, your primary responsibility is to create a workforce that caters to your business needs. This requires you to have a comprehensive understanding of your current workforce’s skills, talent gaps, and distribution. However, this data is often spread across various HRIS modules or separate systems, making it challenging to consolidate and analyze.

Deel AI can assist you in overcoming this challenge by collecting, storing, and analyzing your workforce data. You can ask Deel AI Assistant to provide you with information such as the number of contractors you have in France, the total employment costs in Germany, or an employee’s visa status. Deel AI will collect, store, and retrieve this information for you, empowering you to make strategic decisions to ensure that your workforce aligns with your organizational objectives.

Having a clear understanding of your workforce can significantly improve your strategic planning, resource allocation, and risk management. It can also influence your decisions regarding workforce flexibility, cost management, and engagement strategies. Moreover, being aware of your workforce’s classifications and legal statuses can support global mobility strategies, enabling you to relocate or utilize talent in different regions as business needs evolve.

Leverage global hiring data for informed talent acquisition

After obtaining valuable insights into your workforce, the next step is to seek out suitable talent. Making informed hiring decisions involves knowing the ideal regions to hire from, the cost of talent in those regions, and mandatory benefit entitlements.

Deel AI provides access to a vast global hiring knowledge base, which can help you find the information you require. For instance, you can ask the AI assistant about sick leave allowances in the UK, statutory benefits in Slovakia, or PTO entitlements for employees in Canada. Deel AI can assist you in crafting enticing job offers for candidates in locations without salary benchmarks and estimating employer costs to match your financial plan.

Meet international worker classification standards

Expanding into unfamiliar territories can be complicated when it comes to accurately categorizing workers. Each country has its own set of worker classification standards, and legal precedents tend to vary depending on the nature of the business-worker relationship, making it difficult to keep up with the ever-evolving rules.

Deel has collaborated with Queen’s University to create an AI-powered worker classifier that can determine the classification of newly hired employees worldwide. The tool is based on award-winning research on localized employment count cases and classification tests, resulting in a worker classification accuracy rate of more than 90%.

Automate compliant background checks

When it comes to hiring new employees, it is important to classify them correctly and conduct background checks accordingly. However, conducting international background checks can be challenging due to various factors such as different data privacy laws, language and time zone barriers, and cultural and ethical considerations.

To address these challenges, Deel offers AI-powered background checks that are fast and efficient, reducing hiring timelines by about 80%. This not only speeds up the onboarding process but also creates a positive experience for new hires, setting the tone for their role in the company. By using Deel, you can ensure that your employees are thoroughly vetted and that you comply with relevant regulations, giving you peace of mind as you build your workforce.

Detect and address workforce risks

As your company expands, complying with regulations becomes more challenging. Different countries have distinct regulations that you must comply with based on the size of your workforce. For instance, in Argentina, a foreign company is subject to permanent establishment (PE) status if it employs more than 50 workers who have worked for over 183 days in a taxable year. In Brazil, a contractor who has worked for a company for over two years on a fixed-term contract must be reclassified as an employee.

Depending solely on your compliance team to conduct internal audits and risk assessments may not be enough to mitigate compliance risks. This is where Deel’s AI-powered workforce insights reports come in handy. These reports analyze employee data and the latest compliance developments to generate a customized compliance report that can be accessed through the platform or sent to your inbox.

You have the option to tailor the report to address specific concerns, such as misclassification risks, visa expirations, and non-compliance with employment laws (e.g., minimum wages and benefits). With Deel’s AI-powered compliance report, you can stay informed about your compliance obligations and make informed decisions to avoid any potential risks.

Respond proactively to regulatory updates

Staying compliant with internal and external regulations is crucial for companies, as changes in regulations can result in non-compliance and costly consequences. In 2022 alone, there were more than 61,000 regulatory events across almost 200 countries, highlighting the need for companies to stay updated on new regulations.

Deel offers an advanced AI-powered compliance monitor that tracks changes to employment laws in over 150 countries, including areas such as wages, pensions, private insurance, leave policies, and tax obligations. With concise and clear summaries of legal language, Deel can help your company manage risks and save valuable time that would otherwise be spent on compliance tracking. Let Deel handle the time-consuming task of compliance monitoring and ensure your company’s continuous compliance in today’s global landscape.

Simplify global HR and compliance with Deel

Managing a global workforce has become a common practice for many businesses, but it can be a complex process. Until now, there hasn’t been an HR platform that can handle everything related to hiring and managing an international team. Businesses typically rely on up to 16 different tools to manage their global team.

Deel offers a solution to this problem. It is an all-in-one HR platform designed to help businesses of all sizes manage their global team more efficiently. Deel offers built-in features such as contracts, visas, background checks, payroll, equipment, benefits, equity, salary insights, and more. These features are designed to help companies comply with regulations and hire, manage, and pay their team members worry-free, no matter where they are located or what their employment status is.

With Deel, companies can hire worldwide without the need to open legal entities, streamline HR for their global team, and consolidate payroll for everyone. The platform is equipped with local legal experts and the latest advancements in AI and automation to help companies stay on top of labor laws and remain compliant.

Deel is a global-first HR platform that can scale with businesses of any size, regardless of their stage of growth.