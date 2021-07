To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

It will consult on plans to allow drivers to take one test to drive both an articulated and rigid HGV, which the government hopes will increase test availability and streamline the testing process. Currently, candidates must pass their rigid lorry test before taking an articulated lorry test. The government is also exploring whether trainers could examine drivers in the off-road manoeuvres part of the HGV driving test and look at whether specific car and trailer tests would be required. If these measures are taken forward, an expected 2,000 people could pass their HGV driving tests each week, up from the current capacity of 1,500. However, industry body Logistics UK said the government’s plan would be unlikely to sold the driver crisis until 2022. “The plans revealed by government today only go part of the way to addressing the crucial problem areas that the industry has been talking with government about for years,” said Elizabeth de Jong, policy director at Logistics UK. “After all the incredibly hard work to keep the country stocked with all that it needed throughout the pandemic, it is dispiriting to see that the safety and security of our workforce in the course of doing their jobs is still not being prioritised.” In an open letter to the logistics industry, ministers said: “These are practical improvements which we think could speed up recruitment and we are seeking your views on them with a view to regulatory changes as early as possible this year. They wo