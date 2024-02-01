Grenfell firefighters settle injury claims for £20m

Firefighters who were injured in the Grenfell Tower tragedy have settled their claims for a combined £20 million.

A total of 114 firefighters, some of whom have been unable to work since because of the severe trauma and injury they suffered when attending the blaze, brought High Court claims against the companies that produced, designed and installed the combustible cladding and insulation that contributed to the fire spreading up the building in 2017, as well as the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the London Fire Commissioner.

They brought claims for personal injury and loss caused by alleged negligence and breach of statutory duty when they attended the deadly fire at the 24-storey block of flats in west London in June 2017.

The payouts to firefighters will vary from £10,000 to £1.1m.

Grenfell was the deadliest residential fire in the UK since World War II, resulting in 72 deaths and leaving many residents injured and homeless. More than 250 firefighters attended the incident from stations across London.

A public inquiry into the blaze will publish its final report this year.

Vincent Reynolds, a personal injury lawyer at Thompsons Solicitors, which represented the firefighters, said: “The Grenfell Tower fire left an indelible mark on the firefighters who responded to the call. Many bear the psychological scars of that night, struggling with trauma from the harrowing experience. Their testimonies reveal the profound personal sacrifice of showing such extraordinary courage in the face of an impossible situation.

“The incident exposed them to unimaginable scenes and sparked a deeper reflection on fire and building safety policy. Their experiences on that night and in its aftermath highlight the human element of firefighting, underscoring their commitment to their duty despite the immense risks and emotional toll.

“We hope this settlement brings closure of a sort for these firefighters, although we know that for many, the injuries will be for a lifetime.”

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: “The aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy is a stark reminder of the systemic failings of building safety and government accountability. Firefighters, many of whom have been deeply affected by the horrors they witnessed, continue to advocate for those living in unsafe conditions.

“This was a crime of deregulation and negligence – a consequence of private profit being prioritised over public safety. Nearly seven years later, the fight for justice and change goes on.

“We demand that the government takes urgent action to ensure such a disaster never recurs, and that there is meaningful accountability for a tragedy born out of disregard for human life.”

In April 2023, organisations including cladding company Arconic and several government bodies reached a civil settlement with 900 people affected by the fire.