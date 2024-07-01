Half of antidepressant users could quit medication with GP support

Nearly half of long-term antidepressant users would be able to quit their medication with better GP support and access to helplines, a study has concluded.

Scientists from the universities of Southampton, Liverpool and Hull York Medical School found that more than 40% of people who were well and not at risk of relapse managed to come off the medication with advice from their doctors.

They also discovered patients who could access online support and psychologists by phone had lower rates of depression, fewer withdrawal symptoms, and reported better mental wellbeing.

More than 10% of adults in the UK are taking antidepressants for depression with more than half using them for longer than two years, according to NHS figures.

The study has been published in JAMA Network Open and was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

Lead author Professor Tony Kendrick, professor of primary care at the University of Southampton, said the findings were significant as they showed high numbers of patients withdrawing from the drugs did not need costly and intense therapy sessions.

“This approach could eliminate the risk of serious side-effects for patients using antidepressants for long periods who have concerns about withdrawal,” he said.

“Offering patients internet and psychologist telephone support is also cost-effective for the NHS.

“Our findings show that support not only improves patient outcomes but also tends to reduce the burden on primary health care while people taper off antidepressants,” Professor Kendrick added.

The study enrolled 330 adults who had been taking medication for more than a year for a first episode of depression, or more than two years for a recurrence of the illness.

Co-author Professor Una Macleod, professor of primary care medicine at Hull York Medical School, said: “Many patients are taking antidepressants for depression for longer than two years, when they probably no longer need them.

“The evidence in our study is clear and suggests the UK should establish a national helpline, by phone and online, to help people intending to come off the medication.”

The study is the latest in a seven-year research programme, named ‘REDUCE’, led by the universities to investigate the long-term effects of withdrawing from antidepressants.

Professor of general practice Mark Gabbay, a co-author from the University of Liverpool, said: “This is the first study to demonstrate that stopping inappropriate long-term antidepressant treatment is possible at scale without psychological therapy.

“Antidepressants are recommended only for up to two years in most cases, and people are running the risk of increasing side effects as they get older. From our findings, we are calling for active family practitioner reviews for antidepressant discontinuation to be promoted.”