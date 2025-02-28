Finance leaders stressed and overworked – poll

The UK’s finance leaders are stressed and overworked, a survey has concluded, with more than half (56%) saying they work at least six extra, non-contracted, hours a month.
The poll of more than 1,000 mid-market finance decision-makers by software firm iplicit found most felt they are over-worked in some capacity.
A total of 93% said they worked more hours than they were contracted to, and almost a third (32%) claimed these hours racked up to one full extra day a month, unpaid.
Four in five finance leaders (82%) said they felt stressed out at work, with 40% feeling stressed most of the time and 42% feeling stressed often.
A lack of staff resources to meet their organisations’ needs was cited as their top reason for stress (28%). This was followed by managing budget constraints for the wider organisation (27%) and the excessive amount of time it takes to create reports (24%), such as audits or year-end accounts.
Other sources of day-to-day stress included team management (24%), fraud and security threats (19%) and reporting all this upwards to senior leadership or the board (17%).
Olivia McMillan, chief operations officer at iplicit, said it was “concerning” to see high levels of stress affecting UK finance leaders, but that poor technology played a part.
“Our research shows that month-end accounts are taking as long as four weeks for some SMEs, and this is largely down to clunky, outdated tech,” she added.
