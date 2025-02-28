AnxietyPersonnel TodayDepressionFinancial servicesStress

Finance leaders stressed and overworked – poll

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton
The UK’s finance leaders are stressed and overworked, a survey has concluded, with more than half (56%) saying they work at least six extra, non-contracted, hours a month.

The poll of more than 1,000 mid-market finance decision-makers by software firm iplicit found most felt they are over-worked in some capacity.

A total of 93% said they worked more hours than they were contracted to, and almost a third (32%) claimed these hours racked up to one full extra day a month, unpaid.

Four in five finance leaders (82%) said they felt stressed out at work, with 40% feeling stressed most of the time and 42% feeling stressed often.

A lack of staff resources to meet their organisations’ needs was cited as their top reason for stress (28%). This was followed by managing budget constraints for the wider organisation (27%) and the excessive amount of time it takes to create reports (24%), such as audits or year-end accounts.

Other sources of day-to-day stress included team management (24%), fraud and security threats (19%) and reporting all this upwards to senior leadership or the board (17%).

Olivia McMillan, chief operations officer at iplicit, said it was “concerning” to see high levels of stress affecting UK finance leaders, but that poor technology played a part.

“Our research shows that month-end accounts are taking as long as four weeks for some SMEs, and this is largely down to clunky, outdated tech,” she added.

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

