AnxietyDepressionStressMental health conditionsOccupational Health

Two million in England have been on antidepressants for five years or more

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Some two million people in England have been taking antidepressants for five years, according to a BBC investigation.
Image: Shutterstock
Some two million people in England have been taking antidepressants for five years, according to a BBC investigation.
Image: Shutterstock

More than a quarter of patients on antidepressants in England, or about two million people, have been taking them for five years, despite there being limited evidence of the benefits of taking such drugs for that length of time, according to a BBC investigation.

The finding was revealed by the BBC’s Panorama programme following a freedom of information request to the NHS.

It is estimated more than eight million people in England are on antidepressants, which are normally prescribed for depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder and other conditions.

Use of antidepressants

Little evidence that antidepressants work for chronic pain

Antidepressants can be better than painkillers for chronic pain, suggests NICE

This is one million more people than five years previously, and so potentially an indication of how usage has gone up since the pandemic. The new figures on long-term use cover the period 2018-2022.

The NHS recommends antidepressants should be used as a treatment for more severe depression, and often in combination with talking therapy, exercise and lifestyle changes.

The BBC emphasised that the data gives an overall picture, but does not reflect the circumstances of individual patients, some of whom could be on antidepressants long term for good reason.

The programme spoke to Professor Wendy Burn, former president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, who agreed that, while such drugs were useful, long-term use could be more problematic.

“Throughout my long and extensive career, I have seen people benefit from antidepressants,” she told the BBC. “I see them working in my clinical practice, I see lives being changed by them.”

But she added: “People are staying on antidepressants longer, and we don’t really have long-term studies that support that.”

Research from Oxford University in 2018 concluded that taking antidepressants was more effective than placebo, at least for short-term treatment of acute depression in adults. The effectiveness of response varied between drugs, however, ranging from small to moderate.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Nearly half of UK employees feel stressed and...

Men need not be ‘missing in action’ in...

All in it together: the role of employers...

Severe mental illness linked to ‘preventable’ physical disease...

Call to help employees manage mental and physical...

New mental health resource for those with money...

Increasing mental ill health prompting surge in wellbeing...

Remote working pushing mental health to top of...

Screening gaps heightening risk of perinatal mental illness

Worsening mental health prompting employers to look to...