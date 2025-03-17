Support, rather than write off, people with mental ill health, urges SOM

People with mental ill health need to be better supported at work rather than “written off”, the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) has said.

SOM was responding to comments made by health and social care secretary Wes Streeting that there is an “overdiagnosis” of mental health conditions, with “too many people being written off”.

Of Streeting’s comments, made on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Professor Neil Greenberg, SOM president-elect, said: “While it could be viewed that more people being diagnosed with mental health disorders is problematic, what is vital is helping people with mental health conditions to return to or remain at, and be successful in, work.”

The effects of less severe mental health conditions may often prevent people from reaching their occupational potential, he pointed out.

“If people with such conditions can access evidence-based treatments, then the vast majority will be able to undertake fulfilling work,” said Professor Greenberg.

“Occupational health professionals all have the necessary experience and expertise to help employers ensure that people with mental or physical health conditions work productively.

“Helping people with mental conditions to work, wherever possible, is a win-win situation. Being in good work is likely to improve people’s self-esteem and confidence which in turn is likely to have a positive impact on their mental health symptoms,” Professor Greenberg said.

