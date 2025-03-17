Fit for WorkAnxietyDepressionStressDisability

Support, rather than write off, people with mental ill health, urges SOM

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Health secretary Wes Streeting
ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo
Health secretary Wes Streeting
ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

People with mental ill health need to be better supported at work rather than “written off”, the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) has said.

SOM was responding to comments made by health and social care secretary Wes Streeting that there is an “overdiagnosis” of mental health conditions, with “too many people being written off”.

Mental ill health

Mental health: Five years on from pandemic, younger generations still struggling

Older workers suffering a ‘silent mental health crisis’

Of Streeting’s comments, made on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Professor Neil Greenberg, SOM president-elect, said: “While it could be viewed that more people being diagnosed with mental health disorders is problematic, what is vital is helping people with mental health conditions to return to or remain at, and be successful in, work.”

The effects of less severe mental health conditions may often prevent people from reaching their occupational potential, he pointed out.

“If people with such conditions can access evidence-based treatments, then the vast majority will be able to undertake fulfilling work,” said Professor Greenberg.

“Occupational health professionals all have the necessary experience and expertise to help employers ensure that people with mental or physical health conditions work productively.

“Helping people with mental conditions to work, wherever possible, is a win-win situation. Being in good work is likely to improve people’s self-esteem and confidence which in turn is likely to have a positive impact on their mental health symptoms,” Professor Greenberg said.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

You may also like

UK jobs market stabilising, new data suggests

Targeted interventions can help long-term sick back to...

Jobs market ‘in recession territory’, says think tank

Police sergeant’s ‘scattergun’ allegations dismissed by tribunal

One in four young people considering leaving work...

Boost pensions via salary sacrifice to offset NI...

P&O Ferries scandal: Employment Rights Bill must protect...

‘Significant’ gap between what employers and employees expect...

Police widen Countess of Chester manslaughter investigation to...

Employment lawyers call for cash boost to tribunal...