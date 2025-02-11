AnxietyLatest NewsMental health

Half of UK employees suffer anxiety at work

by Zoe Wickens
by Zoe Wickens Ground Picture/Shutterstock
Ground Picture/Shutterstock

Half of British employees admitted that they regularly experience anxiety at work due to workloads, time pressures, and balancing professional and personal lives, according to new research by Corndel.

The training provider surveyed 250 HR decision-makers and 1,000 employees for its Corndel 2025 workplace report. It found that 64% of those aged 18-34 experience anxiety at least once a week, compared to 32% of those aged over 55. When asked what they attributed their stress to, they cited heavy workloads and time pressures (54%), balancing work and personal life (36%), and insufficient support or resources to perform tasks effectively (26%).

One in five HR leaders also admitted that they also experience workplace anxiety daily, with one in two feeling it weekly. A total of 88% are confident about their leadership and management training effectiveness, and nine in 10 that have implemented work-life balance policies and leadership training to reduce workplace anxiety reported positive results. Interventions that had an impact include leadership training (97%) and goal setting (96%).

Only 43% of employees reported receiving resilience training in the past year, with 34% describing it as minimal. Despite 84% identifying mental health support as critical to their satisfaction and performance, 55% said they had not received any training.

Amanda Blackmore, director of HR and people at Corndel, said: “Workplace anxiety is a concern not just for employees but also for the leaders supporting them. Balancing employee wellbeing with workplace demands is a constant pressure. Many leaders find themselves managing the stress of their teams while also dealing with their own workload pressures and anxieties.

“We’ve seen that investing in leadership development not only helps leaders better support their teams but also strengthens their own resilience, leading to improved retention, morale, and productivity. In a climate where workplace anxiety is increasingly impacting people and performance, organisations that take proactive steps to embed leadership training with aligned wellbeing initiatives will have the competitive edge.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR business partner jobs

Zoe Wickens is a journalist with five years of experience writing for trade and business to business publications. She joined Employee Benefits as a reporter in May 2021 and writes news and features content for the website. She won the Willis Towers Watson pay, reward and employee benefits journalist of the year award in 2023. Before writing about the HR, reward and benefit industry she worked as a reporter for publications about the optical and eyewear market and the UK stock market.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Childhood mental ill health costs employers £24bn and...

Blue Monday is an opportunity to review workplace...

Two-thirds of workers fear burning out this year

Eugene Farrell: Reflecting on three decades of change...

Employee wellbeing: How achieving ISO certification has helped...

Five ways employers can minimise stress and anxiety

Accountants experiencing ‘concerning’ levels of stress and burnout

Two-thirds have no idea if employer offers an...

Scotland still struggling with stigmatisation of severe mental...

Student police officer who took his own life...