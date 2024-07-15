Having control over working patterns improves wellbeing

Giving workers input and control over their working patterns results in improved wellbeing and job satisfaction, according to a study of frontline workers.

A two-year research project by social enterprise Timewise in partnership with the Institute for Employment Studies studied workers at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Sir Robert McAlpine and Wickes.

The project aimed to assess the impact of introducing a sense of flexibility and agency into site-based roles through greater autonomy and choice in working patterns.

The project piloted a new rostering process for 15 nurses on the acute admissions ward at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, to give them increased input and control over their shift patterns.

Researchers also worked with senior leaders and seven teams of middle managers at Sir Robert McAlpine to build a more consistent approach to supporting formal and informal flexible working, ranging from late starts and early finishes through to part-time working.

A range of flexible working options for store managers, operations managers and duty managers was introduced at 13 Wickes stores across the UK.

The findings were uniformly positive. Half of those surveyed before the project (51%) had agreed with the statement: “My current working arrangements allow me to maintain a good level of personal health and wellbeing.” After the project, this had risen to 82%.

Before the trial, 52% thought they had a good balance between their work lives and home lives. This figure increased to 78%.

A total of 83% felt their satisfaction with their jobs had improved by the end of the trial because of their new flexible working arrangement.

The project also found evidence of financial benefits for employers. For example, at Wickes more than a quarter of participants (28%) reported taking less sick leave because of their new flexible working arrangements.

Report author and head of programme Dr Sarah Dauncey, head of partnerships and practice at Timewise, said: “This research shows that employers who are prepared to innovate and invest in flexible working for site-based staff will be rewarded by increased employee engagement and performance.

“All three of the employers who participated in the programme – Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Sir Robert McAlpine and Wickes – are looking ahead and furthering plans to widen access to flexible options.

“For them, there’s no going back. And, for employees, the benefits of increased autonomy over their working pattern are stark. The flexible working they gained through the programme is central to how they want to work in the future,” Dr Dauncey added.