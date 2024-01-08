Hitting the gym as much about mental as physical health – poll

January is traditionally the time of the year when many Britons head to the gym, and more than three-quarters (78%) say improving their mental as well as their physical health and wellbeing is one of their key reasons for this.

According to the poll of more than 2,000 adults for ukactive, a similar percentage (75%) said regular exercise improved their overall confidence.

Two-thirds felt gym membership and regular exercise improved their sleep, while 55% said it helped them to manage a short- or long-term health condition.

Four out of 10 said they went to the gym partly for the social support it offers, in that it helped them to make new friends.

Of course, it is all too common for the January gym rush to tail off, with some estimates suggesting as much as £558m is wasted on unused gym memberships.

Nevertheless, Huw Edwards, chief executive of ukactive, has called for greater government investment in the physical activity sector, including making fitness accessible for all and encouraging more people to look after their health.

“Our gyms and leisure centres will be busy this month as the nation heads down to their local facility to begin or continue their fitness journey,” he said.

“Our research is a clear reminder that our facilities are not just locations to build physical fitness but are fundamental places for the population to prioritise their own health and wellbeing as well as managing a range of short and long-term health conditions.

“The green shoots of how we seek to improve our poor public health lie in these instinctive public motivations. That’s why it’s so important that any current or future government makes the link to fitness and leisure facilities and businesses as a solution to many of the public health issues facing the nation today,” Edwards added.