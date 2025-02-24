How businesses can support young people with cancer prevention

Fostering a culture of openness and awareness, promoting healthy lifestyle choices and, crucially, ensuring managers are well-educated and well-trained can play a crucial role in cancer prevention in the workplace, argues Keira Wallis.

When businesses review their cancer prevention and care policies, they may not immediately think about younger employees.

However, it’s an integral age group to consider, as addressing health habits and concerns from a younger age can serve to reduce cancer risk later in life. In fact, between 30-50% of cancers are preventable, according to the World Health Organization.

Cancer cases among younger people have been steadily increasing over the last few decades, with the British Medical Journal finding that, between 1990 and 2019, the incidence of the disease in the under-50s rose by 79%.

While not all cancers can be prevented, early intervention is also key for slowing cancer development and mortality.

However, with cancer waiting times in 2023 being the worst on record in England, with only 64.1% of patients starting treatment within 62 days of cancer being suspected, there is a worrying lack of provision for people who may be facing the condition.

Employer support is therefore becoming ever more important. In this article I’ll discuss how businesses can take steps to support young people, ensuring both business resilience and individual wellbeing.

Food to fuel prevention

There’s been an increase in recent years of employers providing perks in the form of team breakfasts and lunches, helping businesses appeal to a younger workforce. Many are also using it as a way to encourage people back into the office post-pandemic. But it’s vital that businesses consider the food choices they make to support healthier lifestyles.

Last year, Cancer Research UK funded a project called Prospect, looking into the global rise of colorectal cancer in people under-50. It found that this trend is of particular concern in the UK, where rates are rising faster than anywhere in the world.

A key concern is high consumption of processed meat as these are high in nitrates which when broken down can cause bowel damage.

A recent study published in The Lancet Oncology found that the number of under-50s being diagnosed with bowel cancer is increasing, with the authors of the study saying the consumption of junk food and high levels of inactivity are likely among the contributing factors.

While employers cannot of course control what people consume outside of work, by encouraging healthy eating and offering food rich in wholegrains, fruits and vegetables, this can help to create healthier habits that people might choose to then maintain in their personal lives.

Reducing stress

While stress alone might not directly cause cancer, supporting employees to better manage stress is important and can reduce the risk of people engaging in damaging behaviours, including smoking or excessive drinking, which increase cancer risk.

Company culture is really important, as toxic environments such as unreasonable deadlines or long hours can take their toll on people’s overall health.”

One of the key ways employers can do this is by providing access to mental health support through Employee Assistant Programmes or therapy. For young people, being able to access this digitally can be important, especially if they have fast paced jobs or work remotely.

It’s also important that employers allow young people to prioritise exercise. This not only helps with stress management but research has shown that high insulin levels are linked to an increased risk of cancer, and exercise has been shown to lower it.

Managers must also ensure workloads are manageable and offer support when people are overwhelmed. Company culture is also really important, as toxic environments such as unreasonable deadlines or long hours can take their toll on people’s overall health.

Training managers

Managers play a key role in shaping workplace culture and employee well-being. While discussing mental health has become more acceptable in the workplace in recent years, it’s important that they’re also prepared to listen and be comfortable hearing about people’s physical health concerns, such as cancer.

They can also be champions for promoting the importance of regular screenings and early detection and should therefore have a good understanding of the health benefits available to people and the process for accessing them. This is vital for improving outcomes, as people are more likely to detect cancer early on.

A well-trained manager can provide the right accommodations, support and flexibility if someone does receive a diagnosis.”

Certain industries and sectors may also have higher risks associated with them in relation to cancer development. For example, some studies have found a link between prolonged periods of sitting and cancer risk. Managers aware of this can take steps to mitigate them through policy changes such as walking meetings or standing desks.

A well-trained manager can also provide the right accommodations, support and flexibility if someone does receive a diagnosis. For example, some people might need to work reduced hours if they are experiencing symptoms, or time off to attend appointments.

The role of the employer

Supporting young people with cancer prevention is not only a corporate responsibility – but an investment in a healthier, more resilient workforce.

By fostering a culture of openness and awareness through promoting healthy lifestyle choices, and ensuring managers are educated on the importance of looking out for their team’s physical and mental wellbeing, this can play a crucial role in reducing cancer risk.

Ultimately, a workplace that prioritises prevention will not only increase employee wellbeing, but strengthen engagement, productivity and in turn long term success.