AnxietyFit for WorkDepressionStressMental health conditions

Prioritising good mental health could kickstart UK plc – report

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Poor housing, pay, working conditions, and air pollution can all harm mental health, with the opposite true, the Centre for Mental Health has said
Shutterstock
Poor housing, pay, working conditions, and air pollution can all harm mental health, with the opposite true, the Centre for Mental Health has said
Shutterstock

Low pay, poor working conditions, air pollution and insecure housing all harm people’s mental health, a report has suggested, whereas good jobs, safe and secure homes, and healthy products can all achieve the opposite.

The conclusions highlight how focusing more on improving this type of health inside and outside the workplace could help government meet its economic, health and societal ambitions, the think-tank the Centre for Mental Health has argued.

Government regulation can help businesses to become healthier as part of a wider approach to improving the nation’s health and wellbeing, it has said in its report.

Mental health

Blue Monday is an opportunity to review workplace mental health support

Acas on Blue Monday: ‘Mental health is a year-round issue’

Tackling mental health with a ‘culture-first’ strategy 

As well as harming health, factors such as low pay, poor working conditions, air pollution and insecure housing harm put people at greater risk of smoking or of alcohol-related harm, the centre argued.

Harms related to unhealthy food and gambling are also concentrated in areas facing the highest levels of deprivation.

Despite this, it is often argued that harmful consumption is an individual’s responsibility rather than something requiring regulation.

Measures to ensure fair pay and a living wage, to reduce air pollution, and to protect tenants in privately rented housing are just as important in this context as creating a smoke-free future and regulating the advertising of unhealthy foods or gambling, the centre has said.

“Mental ill health costs £300bn a year in England alone. Helping businesses to be mentally healthier could bring some of that cost down as well as creating a healthier society and stronger economy,” said centre chief executive Andy Bell.

“The government has made a positive start by introducing reforms to boost workers’ and renters’ rights and to create a smoke-free future. It could go further with reforms such as minimum unit pricing on alcohol, restricting the promotion of unhealthy products, and introducing a mental health policy test to ensure future decisions are made with the public’s wellbeing in mind,” Bell added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

 

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

You may also like

How businesses can support young people with cancer...

Brake pad dust more toxic than diesel exhaust...

HSE new guidance to protect against hospital nitrous...

Alcohol deaths in the UK at all-time high,...

Cases of tuberculosis in England continue to rise...

Health professionals urged to prioritise work as a...

Childhood mental ill health costs employers £24bn and...

Endometriosis can leave women on lower wage and...

Half more likely to choose an employer offering...

World Cancer Day: Workers with cancer feel unsupported...