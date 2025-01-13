Black men have higher rates of late-stage prostate cancer

Black men have higher rates of stage 3 and stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis compared to white men, a study has suggested.

The analysis of data from the National Prostate Cancer Audit by the charity Prostate Cancer UK also found black men in their sixties who get a later diagnosis are less likely to get NICE-approved treatment on the NHS.

The findings suggest they are being put in disproportionate danger of dying from prostate cancer because of significant health inequities and outdated NHS guidelines, the charity has said.

It has called the government to update NHS guidelines so that GPs can proactively start conversations about prostate cancer in this cohort from the age of 45, telling them about their higher risk and talking them through the pros and cons of a quick, simple and free PSA blood test.

“We know that black men are at a higher risk of getting prostate cancer but this new data from the National Prostate Cancer Audit shows that, if you’re black, the odds are currently stacked even higher against you,” said Keith Morgan, Prostate Cancer UK’s associate director of black health equity.

“It’s encouraging that most black men are being diagnosed in time for a cure, but far too many are still being diagnosed late – and black men as a population have higher rates of late-stage diagnoses when compared to white men. Black men are also less likely to receive NICE-approved treatments that are proven to be the best options.

“Although we don’t yet have a complete picture of why this is happening, the evidence reveals the depths of inequity that exist when it comes to diagnosing prostate cancer and backs up what black men have been telling us for years about the challenges they face. Now that we have the data there is a moral imperative to urgently address this health equity scandal,” Morgan added.