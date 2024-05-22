How to prepare for a workforce with complex health needs

As the government proposes a crackdown on economic inactivity and sickness benefits, Tracey Paxton explains how organisations should support employees with complex health needs following long periods of absence.

There has been significant concern about government plans to take away sickness benefits from people with depression or anxiety under its controversial Back to Work plan. There was much talk about it back in 2013 too, when Personal Independence Payments replaced the Disability Living Allowance as the main non-means-tested disability benefit.

When the previous changes were made, studies showed that difficulties for people with mental health problems increased. According to a report by Taylor & Francis, the assessment framework was “inconsistent and poor at recognising fluctuating conditions”.

When sweeping changes are being suggested by the government, we must remember the past. We need to learn from experience so that the proposed benefit changes are developed and rolled out in ways that are appropriate for people with mental health issues, as well as employers.

When making changes, the government must consider the impact on all groups. The process is a jigsaw puzzle that needs careful consideration to ensure component pieces are in place to complete it.

Perhaps the biggest issue for employers is the enormous number of people expected to return to work. We do not know whether the government will introduce additional support, or whether organisations will need to offer more or different support mechanisms for employees.

Some people may be reluctant to work. What happens if an employee has complex needs? Will their employer be equipped to support this? Will organisations know where to access specialised expertise? Referrals for an enhanced psychological assessment can take months through the NHS.

Be mindful of returners’ skills

The proposed changes also place great onus on organisations to ensure people are in roles that suit their skills and competencies. Individuals who have been out of the workforce due to disability or illness may have outdated skills or lack recent work experience. Employers may need to provide extensive training and support to bring these individuals up to speed, which can be time-consuming and costly.

Smaller companies – often without HR expertise or formal policies – may find this challenging without the resources of larger companies. Individuals returning to work may struggle to balance their work responsibilities with their personal lives, particularly if they have ongoing health issues or caregiving responsibilities, which could see them become stressed. Employers need to be flexible and accommodating.

Additionally, returning to work after a period of illness or disability can be emotionally challenging. Employers need to provide adequate support systems, such as employee assistance programmes.

It is also important to equip line managers with the knowledge to identify symptoms of poor or deteriorating health, and notice when team members are struggling or not performing at optimum levels. They will likely need training on how to have difficult conversations.

The Health & Safety Executive’s Management Standards can assist managers in identifying six key areas of work design that can improve employee mental health, increase productivity and lower accident, sickness absence and presenteeism rates. These are: demands, control, support, relationships, role and change.

Regular stress risk and wellbeing assessments are crucial in identifying potential risks to employees’ wellbeing in the workplace. These assessments help employers identify stressors; prevent occupational stress; promote employee wellbeing and assist with legal compliance.

Understand the support staff want

Ongoing consultation with the workforce to design support initiatives around their needs is key, as is reviewing the efficacy of wellbeing initiatives to ascertain if they are still meaningful.

A good wellbeing strategy informed by staff ‘champions’ is essential in formulating initiatives because it ensures they are relevant, effective, and tailored to employees’ needs. Employees are best positioned to provide insights into the stressors and challenges they face, as well as the types of support that would be most beneficial. Engaging employees in the consultation process fosters a sense of ownership and involvement, helps identify potential barriers to success and ensures that the strategies are inclusive and considerate of diverse perspectives.

Whether someone has a diagnosable mental health condition or mild to moderate anxiety or depression, they can function well with the right individual support. Without that, their issues may get worse, and that is something employers will need to prevent.

By proactively addressing these challenges and prioritising employee wellbeing, the government and employers can create a healthier, more productive, and more resilient workforce.

