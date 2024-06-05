Sickness absence seen as more acceptable than five years ago

Employers are more likely than employees to agree that it is now more acceptable to take time off work when they are unwell, particularly in relation to mental health issues.

A survey by law firm Winckworth Sherwood found that 89% of HR leaders agreed taking time off when sick was more acceptable than five years ago, compared with 69% of employees.

Eighty-six per cent of employers felt that the reason for the increase in sickness absence across the UK could be attributed to employees now feeling more comfortable reporting that they are unwell or taking time off work when sick.

Despite increased awareness around the impact of menopause on employees, just 18% of employees and 26% of employers felt that it was more acceptable to take time off work for menopause symptoms compared to five years ago.

Asked about their wellbeing strategy or benefits, 84% of the 250 HR leaders polled said they had reduced the levels of sickness absence in their organisation. However, asked why they have a wellbeing strategy or benefits, reducing sickness absence came out as the the fourth priority, behind improving productivity, providing a better work-life balance and improving staff retention.

The survey also asked which measures employers and employees considered the most effective to prevent sickness absence for mental ill-health, and found fair pay and reward to be top priority for employers (51%) and good work, autonomy, job satisfaction and work-life balance the most effective for employees (50%).

However, the survey for Winckworth Sherwood’s report found that only half of employers felt they offered their employees fair pay and reward, “good work” and promoted flexible working.

Louise Lawrence, partner in the employment team at Winckworth Sherwood, said: “Following the CIPD and ONS both reporting that sickness absence has risen to some of the highest levels seen in over a decade, we wanted to understand the factors that could be impacting these figures.

“In particular, we wanted to determine whether ‘wellbeing washing’ was taking place across organisations, whereby employers claim to prioritise wellbeing but are falling short when it comes to implementing meaningful wellbeing strategies.

“While employees and employers are aligned on several issues, some results highlighted a significant disconnect between employers’ and employees’ priorities and goals. Our recommendations aim to provide the tools and knowledge to employers for them to help bridge this gap.”

The report reocmmended that employers keep track of wellbeing data such as sickness absence records and levels of engagement with wellbeing activities, set clear KPIs, create a wellbeing strategy unique to the organisation and get senior leaders to lead by example.

Harriet Calver, senior associate at Winckworth Sherwood, said: “While it is positive to see that both employers and employees agree that it is more acceptable to take time off work when unwell, particularly in relation to mental health issues, the findings reveal that too much onus remains on employees to manage their wellbeing and mental health.

“As such, we believe workplaces could be even more effective in promoting a healthier culture and preventing sickness absence for mental ill-health if employers re-considered the priorities for their wellbeing strategies and offerings; identified the specific challenges to wellbeing in their organisation; critically evaluated the success of their strategy; and adapted it accordingly.”

