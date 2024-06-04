Struggling to retain and attract your deskless workforce? The key could be in your EVP

In today’s dynamic business landscape, organizations face numerous challenges, many of which lie beyond their control. From global trade disruptions to political unrest, external factors continually shape the economic environment, impacting businesses worldwide. The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 forced millions into remote work, while 114 million people faced job loss. This crisis ignited a global shift towards more human-centric organizational cultures, characterized by hybrid work models, a focus on mental health and wellbeing, and an increased demand for personal development.

Amidst numerous challenges, deskless organizations encounter a distinctive array of obstacles in adapting to the shifting landscape. They grapple with skill shortages and struggle to match the working conditions of their office-based peers, navigating through largely uncharted territory. Despite global disruptions and the transformative impact of the pandemic on workplaces, deskless employees remain anchored to their physical locations. This underscores the disparity in flexibility and autonomy between deskless and office-based workers.

Despite the rise of hybrid work models that mainly benefit office employees, most deskless workers do not have the flexibility to work remotely. As a result, they need a different level of visibility and connection to their organizations to feel valued and engaged. The evidence is clear: addressing the unique needs of deskless employees requires organizations to adopt a thoughtful and tailored approach.

A strong Employee Value Proposition (EVP) is essential. It encapsulates the unique benefits an organization offers its employees in return for their skills and loyalty. An EVP extends beyond traditional perks, embracing the organization’s culture, purpose, and commitment to employee growth and development. This is crucial; employees tend to stay with organizations that prioritize their well-being, offer flexibility, and provide opportunities for growth and development.

For deskless workers, who may be spread across various locations or working remotely, a robust Employee Value Proposition (EVP) is paramount in nurturing a sense of belonging and engagement. It acts as a guiding framework to attract, retain, and motivate talent by clearly articulating the unique qualities of the organization and the reasons employees should choose to work there.

The impact of EVP on Attracting & Retaining Talent

Employee listening involves actively gathering and addressing feedback, concerns, and insights from employees. It plays a crucial role in shaping and refining the Employee Value Proposition (EVP). By proactively soliciting and responding to employee feedback, organizations can ensure that their EVP resonates with the workforce, fosters trust and engagement, and drives continuous improvement in the employee experience.

Regular pulse surveys or quarterly surveys are essential for organizations to stay attuned to the evolving needs and sentiments of their workforce. However, many organizations still conduct surveys only once a year (or less), missing valuable opportunities to address concerns promptly and reinforce a culture of transparency and collaboration.

HR professionals face significant challenges in attracting and retaining top talent, particularly within the deskless workforce, where employees often feel overlooked, disconnected, and disengaged. A study by Workforce Software highlighted these issues in their annual Global Employee Experience (EX) Study. According to the study, 43% of deskless employees feel undervalued by their employer, and more than 35% believe their contributions to the business go unrecognized. More concerning is the finding that 74% of deskless employees are dissatisfied with the lack of flexibility and training offered by employers, and 54% are “ready to leave.” These findings underscore that a compelling EVP not only attracts top talent but also helps retain employees. When employees’ job experiences align with the promises made by the EVP, their satisfaction and loyalty to the organization are enhanced.

A post-pandemic survey conducted by Deloitte revealed that organizations prioritizing effective communication of their EVP to employees experienced a 67% increase in employee engagement. This heightened engagement led to a 55% decrease in turnover rates, highlighting the significant impact of a compelling EVP on employee satisfaction and retention in the current business landscape.

A well-crafted EVP can also strengthen organizational culture by aligning employees with the company’s values, mission, and vision. When employees resonate with the organization’s culture, they are more likely to stay and contribute positively to the workplace environment.

In a competitive job market, where candidates have multiple options, a compelling EVP serves as a powerful tool for attracting top talent. It sets an organization apart as an employer of choice and helps both candidates and employers quickly identify whether there is a cultural and value alignment.

To craft a compelling EVP for your organization, WorkBuzz offers a comprehensive guide filled with top tips and best practices to enhance your long-term EVP strategy. Download your copy today.