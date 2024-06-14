How to avoid sick building syndrome

Sick building syndrome can present itself in a variety of ways and is often caused by poor ventilation in workplaces. Marjorie Zambezi and Rob Tuttey explain how employers can ensure their buildings are not affecting employees’ health.

As an employer or occupational health adviser, being aware of sick building syndrome (SBS) is important to help keep your employees healthy and at work.

Sick building syndrome refers to a range of severe and sudden symptoms linked to spending time in a particular building, with no specific illness or cause identified.

While poor indoor air quality can be a concern in the workplaces, SBS is a separate issue becoming more recognised for its impact on employee health, wellbeing and productivity.

SBS appears through a variety of symptoms that can affect the skin and the ability to breathe and think effectively. Common symptoms include:

Dry throat

Irritation when breathing

Sore or dry eyes

Dry, itchy skin rashes

Tiredness and difficulty concentrating

Headaches

Allergy-like symptoms such as a blocked or runny nose.

Symptoms can vary in severity and from person to person, but the key thing linking these symptoms is that they appear to be building-related. This means that once a worker leaves the building, symptoms improve.

This may mean that symptoms are only experienced when in the office – improving when employees return home, and only reoccurring when back in the office environment.

Potential causes of sick building syndrome

While the precise causes are often difficult to pinpoint, some potential culprits behind poor indoor air quality include:

Poor ventilation allowing pollutants to build up

High levels of dust, mould, or fungal growth

Harmful fumes from building materials, furniture, or cleaning products

Chemicals like formaldehyde, asbestos, or pesticides

Poor lighting or outdated display screen equipment causing eye strain

Any chemical source releasing gases or particles into the air can contribute to SBS if there is not enough ventilation in the working environment.

Reducing the likelihood of SBS

If you notice a spike in employee absences, it is important to take them seriously, investigate and follow them up. If you suspect there is a chance that your working environment could be leading to sickness, you should follow these steps:

Run an employee survey to gather insights into the nature and extent of any symptoms staff are experiencing when they are in and out of work. This will help determine if the issue is widespread or isolated, and whether it could be attributed to obvious causes, like viruses. Assess your workplace conditions, including room temperature, air quality, and cleanliness. Ensure that vacuum cleaners are functioning effectively, filters are cleaned regularly, and that cleaning equipment and materials are being used correctly. Evaluate the performance of your workplace’s heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems. Check the settings, dampers, air filters, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and cooling towers for proper operation and cleanliness. Review the HVAC system maintenance schedules and ensure compliance with recommended service intervals.

If after implementing these measures the symptoms persist, a more comprehensive investigation of the workplace may be necessary. Ensure you seek help from a qualified building services engineer who can conduct a thorough building assessment that provides clear and achievable recommendations.

Supporting employees

While undertaking appropriate investigations, some changes to the environment or the employee’s work can help alleviate the impact of some symptoms. Recommendations could include:

Encouraging outdoor breaks and lunch hours to minimise time indoors

Keeping windows open when possible for fresh air (avoiding high pollen times)

Providing air purifiers or circulating fans for individual workspaces

Adjusting workplace lighting, temperature, and humidity levels

Allowing time off work for the employee to seek medical care and treatment through their GP if the appointments cannot be arranged outside of working hours

ensuring managers take any associated tiredness and difficulties with concentration into consideration when reviewing performance or allocating work duties

Encouraging regular screen breaks to help minimise sore or dry eyes

Offering working from home if possible

Offering temporary redeployment to a suitable alternative role or work environment if symptoms persist

Asking managers to undertake regular one-to-one reviews with the employee. This should be approached with care and empathy as this is key to managing the issue properly.

By taking a proactive, thorough approach to investigating SBS complaints and addressing indoor air quality, employers can create a healthier workplace, benefiting the entire workforce.

