Four in 10 feel exhausted and at risk of burnout

More than four in 10 UK workers feel either mentally or physically exhausted at the end of their working day and at risk of burnout, a survey has concluded.

The poll of 2,000 workers for wellbeing company TELUS Health also found more than two-thirds (68%) were unsure whether or not their employer offered access to an employee assistance programme (EAP).

The mental health scores of workers who did not know or reported that their employer did not offer an EAP were also at least three points lower than workers with access to one, it concluded.

Excessive workload was the leading reason given for mental and physical burnout. A third of workers said they had “too much work”, while 19% said they had too many personal demands on them.

Those suffering from burnout were found to have significantly worse mental health, with a mental health score more than 20 points lower than those who did not.

The UK June Index also found that employees under the age of 40 were 70% more than likely than workers aged over 50 to find it difficult to motivate themselves for work.

The TELUS Mental Health Index scored individuals for their mental health. Higher point values were associated with better mental health and less mental health risk. Scores between 0 to 49 corresponded with ‘distress’ levels and between 80 to 100 with optimal levels of mental health.

The UK came in with a score of 64.6, just behind the US on 71.0. Canada (64.0), Australia (62.5) and Singapore (62.9) then came behind the UK. Europe was on 62.0 and New Zealand on 60.6.

The survey also looked at attitudes to AI, and found just 31% believed AI would have a positive impact on their industry.

Paula Allen, global leader, research and client insights at TELUS Health, said: “Organisations have the opportunity to engage employees in this evolution by ensuring that AI tools and training are readily accessible to employees, and enabling them to explore the technology firsthand so they can discover the ways it benefits them in their own work.

“As with any change, the best way to implement change is to engage people from the start, empowering them to grasp the possibilities and contribute valuable insights,” she added.