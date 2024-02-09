Lack of NHS access forcing half of workers to self-medicate

More than half (55%) of UK workers who need healthcare have resorted to self-treating their symptoms because of being unable to access the NHS, a poll has found.

The survey of 564 people by private health insurer Health Shield also found Gen Z workers, or those born between 1997 and 2012, were most likely to do this (60%).

This was closely followed by the generation before, ‘millennials’, or those born between 1981 and 1996, where 58% said they self-medicated because of a lack of NHS access.

Almost half (48%) of the total sample who also said they needed healthcare believed they had suffered because of the situation around NHS access. Younger employees were, again, the hardest hit, with more than half (55%) of Gen Z workers saying this was the case.

The survey found that more than seven in 10 (72%) of those polled said they have found it difficult to get a doctor’s appointment when they needed one, as GP and NHS primary care services remain under intense pressure.

All age groups reported similar issues, with Gen X (73%), Gen Z (72%), millennials (72%) and baby boomers (70%) all stating this was the case. Gen X workers are those born between 1965 to 1980 and baby boomers 1955-1964.

While many felt lucky to secure an appointment within 48 hours of calling their local surgery, one in 20 were told they would have to wait at least four weeks to see a GP.

Nearly two-thirds of those polled (64%) said they were worried about the pressures the NHS is facing and the impact this had on NHS access. Baby boomers were most worried about this (83%), followed by millennials (67%).

The cost-of-living crisis was also continuing to have an impact, including putting many workers off or avoiding paying for routine healthcare appointments.

More than eight in 10 (81%) said they had reduced their spending on routine appointments, such as going to the opticians, physiotherapy, and dental appointments.

More than four in ten (41%) said they had even cancelled appointments to save money, and were twice as likely to have suffered as a result (68% versus 34%).

Matt Liggins, head of wellbeing at Health Shield Friendly Society, said: “It’s really worrying that so many UK workers feel the need to put off attending routine medical appointments, that could be important, because they simply can’t afford to pay for them.

“Alongside this, the challenges many are facing trying to get a GP appointment are equally concerning. GP services are obviously overstretched and under pressure but it’s worrying if workers are resorting to self-medicating when they cannot access the support that they need. The combination of these two issues can leave employees feeling unwell, risking long term health complications, and causing worry and stress,” Liggins added.