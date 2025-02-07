Liz Kendall: some on benefits are ‘taking the mickey‘

The interim findings of a Department for Work and Pensions report on supporting unemployed people into jobs has found that a quarter (27%) of respondents felt they might be able to work in future but only if their health improved.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall told ITV on Friday in response to the findings that despite the willingness to get into work, some claimants were “taking the mickey”.

However, she added: “I think what the survey shows today is that despite all the myths, a lot of people who are currently on sickness or disability benefits want to work.”

DWP customers with mental health conditions were more likely to feel this way: 44% of those whose main health condition was a mental health condition felt they might be able to work again if their health improved, while 49% felt they would never be able to work or work again. However, of this latter group, most (62%) were over the age of 50 and 66% felt their health was likely to worsen in the future.

A quarter said they couldn’t currently commute to work because of their health but would be able to work at home.

Kendall said: “Many [people on benefits] have either just lost jobs that they desperately miss, or really want to get back into work once they’ve got their health condition under control.

“So I think there are many more people who want to work. I have no doubt, as there always have been, there are people who shouldn’t be on those benefits who are taking the mickey and that is not good enough – we have to end that.”

The government says the number of young people aged 16 to 34 who do not work because of long-term sickness and have a mental health condition has reached 270,000.

This number increased by 60,000 (26%) in the past year, according to the DWP.

As of January, 9.3 million people aged 16 to 64 in the UK were economically inactive – a rise of 713,000 since the Covid pandemic.

The findings of the new, interim study, Work Aspirations and Support Needs, indicated a link between take up of health and disability benefits and challenges in the healthcare system: two in five customers (41%) were on a waiting list for treatment, and 50% who were out of work felt their ability to work was dependent on receiving treatment.

One key challenge identified was the complex relationship many customers had with DWP, the report stated. Of those customers not in work who didn’t rule out work permanently, 60% were worried that DWP would make them look for unsuitable work, and 50% were worried they would not get their benefits back if they tried working.

Unique needs

The interim study – the full report will be finished in the spring – revealed that unemployed people with conditions wanted help from DWP that was personal, with genuine attempts to understand their unique needs and circumstances. “They wanted to feel supported rather than coerced, monitored or blamed,” it stated. “They wanted to see more joined-up services so that they didn’t need to explain their health conditions repeatedly to different staff and agencies.”

Recruiters play a crucial role in breaking down these barriers, helping businesses find talent, supporting jobseekers navigate the recruitment process, and ensuring occupational health needs are met” – Shazia Ejaz, REC

Recruitment and Employment Confederation director of campaigns Shazia Ejaz said there was an important role for recruiters in providing the bridge for people to get into work, particularly in temporary work. “Many people want to work but face barriers, whether that is skills gaps, health challenges, or lack of access to opportunities. Recruiters play a crucial role in breaking down these barriers, helping businesses find talent, supporting jobseekers navigate the recruitment process, and ensuring occupational health needs are met so more people can thrive in work.

Temporary work is a lifeline

“Recruiters can play a key role in helping people build confidence, develop social and communication skills, and access the right support to succeed in work. Temporary work is a vital lifeline for those who are out of work. It gives people the opportunity to get back into employment quickly, gain valuable experience, and improve their skills, often leading to permanent roles down the line.”

The interim report was based on a survey of 3,401 health and disability benefit customers, including those receiving Personal Independence Payment, Employment and Support Allowance, and those on Universal Credit.

