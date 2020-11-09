Lords probing how Covid-19 shift to digital is affecting our wellbeing



Shutterstock

The House of Lords’ Covid-19 committee has launched an inquiry into how the increased digitalisation of our work and personal lives caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting our social and economic wellbeing.

The committee is gathering evidence up to 11 December to try to gauge how our rapidly increasing reliance on digital technology may be affecting our wellbeing, either positively or negatively.

It is particularly interested in hearing about the impact of digitalisation on four key drivers of wellbeing: physical health, mental health, social interaction and quality of working life.

Committee chair Baroness Lane-Fox said: “The last six months have accelerated the digitalisation of our lives dramatically. This is affecting everything from the sustainability of high-street retailers to our opportunities for social connection, and so we want to explore the long-term impact of this on our economic and social wellbeing.”

Details on the inquiry, and how to submit evidence can be found here.