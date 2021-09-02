Making sure hybrid working isn’t a pain in the neck

Four out of five employees have experienced neck, shoulder and back pain. Consequently, almost one in two (46%) of employees now take pain medication more often than they would like.This is in no small part due to poor ergonomic practices, which saw a quarter of employees during the successive lockdowns working from their bed, sofa or dining table. But lack of movement is also an issue. One person in three has become less active since the pandemic started, while increased use of video meetings have been forcing employees to sit still for long periods. With three-quarters of workers keen to continue working from home, employers now need to ensure their hybrid working models reduce the risk of MSK pain. This pain can result not only from increasingly sedentary working practices and poor posture when using screens, but also hunching due to ineffective lighting, carrying heavy equipment between the home and office or sharing equipment not set up for their individual needs while hot-dHome working and increased use of video meetings have caused musculoskeletal issues to soar during the pandemic. Occupational health has a vital role to play in managing these risks in our new 'hybrid' working world, as well as providing education and reassurance to employers and employees alike, argues Claire Glynn. Increased homeworking has caused musculoskeletal (MSK) issues to soar.