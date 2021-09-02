Amazon set to hire 55,000 more staff globally

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

About 2,500 of the jobs, most of which are in corporate and technology roles, will be in the UK. The US will host 40,000 of the new roles with the remainder located in Japan, India and Germany. Amazon said the new UK staff would be based at its offices in London and Manchester, and at its Edinburgh and Cambridge tech hubs. It added that more more staff would also be hired across its UK fulfilment centres. The firm was already in the process of recruiting up to 10,000 people in the UK, bringing its total UK workforce to about 55,000 before the latest announcement.Chief executive Andy Jassy, who replaced Jeff Bezos in July, said Amazon needed more staff to keep pace with expansion of its retail, cloud computing and advertising arms. Bezos, whose personnel wealth grew by $24bn during the Covid crisis, has a new role of executive chairman. “Amazon continues to grow quickly, and relentlessly invent across many areas,” Jassy said. A significant number of the posts are likely to be connected with the company's new