USASectorsRetailTech sectorJob creation and losses

Amazon set to hire 55,000 more staff globally

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Adrian Sherratt / Alamy Stock Photo
Adrian Sherratt / Alamy Stock Photo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Amazon is planning to hire 55,000 staff as it expands to meet the high demand for online retail, digital advertising and cloud computing triggered by the Covid pandemic. About 2,500 of the jobs, most of which are in corporate and technology roles, will be in the UK. The US will host 40,000 of the new roles with the remainder located in Japan, India and Germany. Amazon said the new UK staff would be based at its offices in London and Manchester, and at its Edinburgh and Cambridge tech hubs. It added that more more staff would also be hired across its UK fulfilment centres. The firm was already in the process of recruiting up to 10,000 people in the UK, bringing its total UK workforce to about 55,000 before the latest announcement. Chief executive Andy Jassy, who replaced Jeff Bezos in July, said Amazon needed more staff to keep pace with expansion of its retail, cloud computing and advertising arms. Bezos, whose personnel wealth grew by $24bn during the Covid crisis, has a new role of executive chairman. “Amazon continues to grow quickly, and relentlessly invent across many areas,” Jassy said. A significant number of the posts are likely to be connected with the company's new
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Do more to help young find work, prime...

Lobby groups call for U-turn on temporary driver...

Vacancies at record level amid ongoing staff shortages

Wage rises could lead to price spikes

Employer confidence highest since 2012, says CIPD

Spending review could see civil service jobs slashed

Boohoo to create 5,000 jobs as online sales...

John Lewis to create 500 jobs at major...

Virgin Media O2 launches recruitment drive

Aldi to create 2,000 jobs in UK over...