Amazon set to hire 55,000 more staff globally

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Amazon is planning to hire 55,000 staff as it expands to meet the high demand for online retail, digital advertising and cloud computing triggered by the Covid pandemic. About 2,500 of the jobs, most of which are in corporate and technology roles, will be in the UK. The US will host 40,000 of the new roles with the remainder located in Japan, India and Germany. Amazon said the new UK staff would be based at its offices in London and Manchester, and at its Edinburgh and Cambridge tech hubs. It added that more more staff would also be hired across its UK fulfilment centres. The firm was already in the process of recruiting up to 10,000 people in the UK, bringing its total UK workforce to about 55,000 before the latest announcement.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper