Hybrid working trial periods: a guide for HR

by Stephen Simpson
by Stephen Simpson
It is good practice for employers to run a trial period before committing to the hybrid working model. A trial period gives them the chance to identify any issues and assess whether individual employees, roles or teams are suited to this new way of working. How can employers operate an effective hybrid working trial period?

1. Consider if hybrid working model is appropriate

There is no point in running a trial period if the hybrid working model is not suitable for the type of work that the organisation does or if there is little appetite among staff, line managers and senior leaders. Therefore, before launching into the hybrid working model on a trial basis, it is important for the HR team to do some preparatory work. This is likely to include:
  • giving initial consideration to whether the hybrid working model is actually suitable in the long term, from a practical, business and cultural point of view;
  • liaising with the organisation's senior leadership to ensure that, from the start, there is buy-in from senior management;
  • assessing which roles could be suitable for hybrid working; and
  • beginning to gather the views of the workforce on their appetite for moving to the hybrid working model.
HR can also start the collective consultation process with employee and trade union representatives over moving to the hybrid working model.
Stephen Simpson

Stephen Simpson is a principal employment law editor at XpertHR. His areas of responsibility include the policies and documents and law reports. After obtaining a law degree and training to be a solicitor, he moved into publishing, initially with Butterworths. He joined XpertHR in its early days in 2001.

