Hybrid working trial periods: a guide for HR

1. Consider if hybrid working model is appropriate
- giving initial consideration to whether the hybrid working model is actually suitable in the long term, from a practical, business and cultural point of view;
- liaising with the organisation's senior leadership to ensure that, from the start, there is buy-in from senior management;
- assessing which roles could be suitable for hybrid working; and
- beginning to gather the views of the workforce on their appetite for moving to the hybrid working model.