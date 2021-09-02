Hybrid working trial periods: a guide for HR

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

1. Consider if hybrid working model is appropriate

giving initial consideration to whether the hybrid working model is actually suitable in the long term, from a practical, business and cultural point of view;

liaising with the organisation's senior leadership to ensure that, from the start, there is buy-in from senior management;

assessing which roles could be suitable for hybrid working; and

beginning to gather the views of the workforce on their appetite for moving to the hybrid working model.

There is no point in running a trial period if the hybrid working model is not suitable for the type of work that the organisation does or if there is little appetite among staff, line managers and senior leaders. Therefore, before launching into the hybrid working model on a trial basis, it is important for the HR team to do some preparatory work. This is likely to include:HR can also start the collective consultation process with employee and trade union representatives over moving to the hybrid working model.